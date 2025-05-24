By James “Phil” Huber

GUEST COMMENTATOR

This Memorial Day weekend, communities across the nation—and especially here in Fredericksburg—pause to honor the men and women who gave their lives in service to our country. Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, was born out of the Civil War’s devastation. It is a solemn day of remembrance, a time to visit cemeteries, lay flowers, and reflect on the ultimate sacrifice made by those in uniform.

In Fredericksburg, the tradition is particularly poignant: the Fredericksburg National Cemetery, established in 1866, is the final resting place for over 15,000 soldiers, sailors, and Marines—most of whom died during the Civil War, and the majority of whom remain unidentified. Each year, local Scouts light thousands of candles during the luminaria, and the community gathers to ensure that these sacrifices are never forgotten.

Just under 31.6% of eligible U.S. voters voted for Donald Trump in this year’s presidential election, giving him the role of Commander in Chief. Many overlooked his character flaws and radical promises. It is important to recognize that Trump did not win a mandate from the American people. Since taking office, his polls have been declining. A Pew Research Center poll from late April, has Trump’s approval rate at 40%.

Trump’s relationship with the military and veterans is defined by actions and statements that, to many of us, feel like repeatedly poking a finger in the eye of those who serve. From disrespecting fallen soldiers and their families to undermining alliances, dismantling defense capabilities, firing leaders for supporting diversity, and openly admiring autocrats, Trump’s approach has left a trail of controversy and strategic vulnerability.

Consider his public feud with Gold Star families, most notably the Khans, and his tendency to politicize their grief. Trump has skipped key military memorials and funerals, including declining to visit American graves in France due to weather—a move widely seen as disrespectful. Retired Marine General John Kelly, Trump’s former Chief of Staff, confirmed that Trump privately insulted wounded veterans and called fallen troops “losers” and “suckers.” Most recently, Trump chose to golf rather than attend the dignified transfer of four U.S. soldiers killed overseas, reinforcing a pattern of disregard for military sacrifice.

Trump’s admiration for authoritarian leaders is equally troubling. He has praised Vladimir Putin as “smart” and “brilliant,” even amid Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, and has spoken admiringly of Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un, and Viktor Orbán. Former senior officials, including Kelly and former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, have warned that Trump’s behavior threatens constitutional norms and the integrity of the armed forces. Mattis resigned in protest over Trump’s Syria policy and later accused him of using the military to divide Americans.

Trump’s pattern of firing experienced military leaders and replacing them with loyalists undermines professionalism and morale. The abrupt dismissal of senior officers, including the only female four-star officer and the second Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs, has raised alarms about the politicization of military leadership. Five former defense secretaries have warned that prioritizing loyalty over merit risks eroding democratic safeguards and the military’s nonpartisan standing.

His campaign to eliminate so-called “woke” culture has led to the removal of leaders associated with diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. This not only undermines the military’s ability to recruit and retain a diverse force but also erodes the values of unity and meritocracy that are essential to military effectiveness.

The Trump administration’s politicization of the military has only intensified. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, following Trump’s directives, has moved to terminate the Women, Peace, and Security program—a bipartisan initiative signed into law by Trump himself in 2017. This program was designed to enhance women’s roles in conflict prevention and resolution, recognizing that diverse perspectives strengthen military effectiveness and global partnerships. Hegseth dismissed it as “woke” and a distraction from “warfighting,” signaling the Pentagon will comply only with minimum legal requirements while seeking to eliminate the program in future budgets. This decision disregards the contributions of women in uniform and weakens the military’s ability to operate in complex, modern environments.

Even more alarming is Trump’s recent executive order instructing Hegseth and Attorney General Pam Bondi to explore ways the U.S. military can be used in domestic law enforcement. This directive threatens to erode the Posse Comitatus Act—a cornerstone of American democracy that prohibits the use of federal troops in domestic policing. By pushing for increased military involvement in civilian affairs, Trump risks undermining the apolitical tradition of the armed forces and sets a dangerous precedent for the use of military power against the American people.

Nowhere is the administration’s assault on military professionalism and nonpartisanship more visible than at West Point. As recently reported in the New York Times, Trump’s executive orders and directives from Defense Secretary Hegseth have forced the U.S. Military Academy to purge so-called “divisive” or “un-American” content from its curriculum. Courses on gender, race, and the nation’s complex historical record have been eliminated or censored. Faculty—many of them veterans and scholars with decades of service—have been pressured to retract or suppress research and public commentary that does not align with the administration’s ideology.

For cadets, the consequences are profound. The new policies teach future Army officers that questioning government policy is inappropriate, and that certain debates—especially those around race, gender, and America’s historical record—are off-limits if they conflict with the administration’s views. The broader consequence is a direct threat to the constitutional principle of an apolitical military. The vitality of American democracy depends on military leaders who are educated to think critically and act independently, not as instruments of any political faction. By enforcing ideological conformity and suppressing dissent, the administration is eroding the very safeguards that protect the military’s nonpartisan standing and, by extension, the health of American democracy itself.

Trump’s erratic approach to defense spending, threats to withdraw from NATO, and public questioning of U.S. commitments to allies have weakened America’s global leadership and the cohesion of critical alliances. His administration’s dismantling of cybersecurity programs and mass firings across the federal government have disproportionately impacted veterans, who make up 30% of the civilian federal workforce. Thousands of VA employees, many of them veterans, were fired, jeopardizing essential services and support for those who served.

Proposals like Project 2025 threaten to privatize VA health care, cut disability benefits, automate claims to increase denials, and close VA clinics, especially in rural areas. These changes would force veterans to seek private care, often at higher costs and with lower quality, and could eliminate key programs for homeless and disabled veterans.

To everyone who has served honorably: I express my deepest respect and gratitude. We took an oath to the Constitution, not to any individual leader. The strength of the U.S. military and veteran community comes from a commitment to nonpartisan service, integrity, and the defense of democratic principles.

This Memorial Day, as Fredericksburg gathers for the luminaria and quiet observances at the National Cemetery, we are reminded that the freedoms we cherish were paid for by the lives of those who rest beneath our feet. Their stories—many untold, many unknown—are woven into the fabric of this community and our nation.

Now is the time to remain engaged in civic responsibilities—vote, stay informed, and speak out constructively about policies that undermine military professionalism or veterans’ well-being. Support each other and connect with organizations that advocate your interests. Our democracy, and the rights and well-being of all who serve, depend on your vigilance and engagement.

This Memorial Day, let us recommit—here in Fredericksburg and across the nation—to honoring the fallen not just with words and ceremonies, but with action and vigilance in defense of the values for which they gave their lives. We live in trying and uncertain times. The path forward is not clear and contains threats as well as opportunities. But you are up to the task. Take heart, gird yourself, and move out.

James “Phil” Huber is veteran from Pennsylvania who now resides in Fredericksburg.

