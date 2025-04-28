By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

This evening’s Spotsylvania School Board work session is focused on tying up budgetary loose ends and approving an amendment to the 2025 budget to use an additional $1 million state sales tax funds on maintenance needs.

On the 2026 budget, the Board will be voting on the salary scales for the upcoming year, and it will be doing some balancing of the 2026 budget.

“Our version,” said Phil Trayer, chief financial officer for the district, “while monetarily the same,” will be altered to a degree. “We are forced into this scenario because the State Budget is not set,” he told the Advance by email.

For the 2025 budget, the district expects $1 million more in state sales tax revenue than was projected.

Each year, the state provides an estimate to school districts of the revenues it projects that sales taxes will generate for the district. Trayer told the Advance that the district gets the money “on a monthly basis, but it’s generally about 60 days behind.” Trayer has been watching the totals closely, and the district should receive an additional $1 million for the 2025 budget that it did not anticipate receiving.

Trayer told the Advance over the phone that this presents “an opportunity” to meet some of the challenges the district faces regarding maintenance issues, including asphalt resurfacing and purchasing new equipment.

If approved tonight, the request for the additional funds will then go to the county’s finance committee and then to the Board of Supervisors for final approval.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”