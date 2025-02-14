By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Fredericksburg City Public Schools announced today that Jay Snyder, principal of Hugh Mercer Elementary School, is transferring to a new position in facilities and operations at the division level.

Courtney Wheeler will serve as interim principal of Hugh Mercer beginning Friday, February 14.

Wheeler has been principal of Lafayette Elementary School since 2019. In December, she was appointed to lead the school division’s third elementary school, Gladys West Elementary, which is scheduled to open July 1.

A search is underway for a new permanent Hugh Mercer Elementary principal, according to a press release from the division.

In his new “critical and timely” role in facilities and operations, Snyder will report to Matt Eberhardt, the division’s deputy superintendent. He will help work to open the new Walker-Grant Middle School in Idlewild and Gladys West Elementary; “build new Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs to include associated learning spaces;” expand the division’s use of solar power; plan for a new transportation and maintenance facility; and restore and rehabilitate the 1935 Walker-Grant building, the press release states.

Snyder began his career with Fredericksburg City schools in 2001 as a social studies teacher and coach at James Monroe High School. He later coordinated the International Baccalaureate program at James Monroe and became assistant principal at the high school.

He replaced Kim Doucette as principal of Hugh Mercer Elementary in 2022. Doucette’s time as principal of the school was also not longer than three years.

Prior to her, Marjorie Tankersley led the school as principal for more than 30 years.

