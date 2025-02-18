By Donnie Johnston

COLUMNIST

In the eyes of many Republicans, we are living in almost biblical times, for this, they seem to believe, is the moment of the Second Coming, the second coming of Donald Trump.

This man, whom they have made almost a deity, has risen from political death and returned to Washington as the savior of America, or so his followers claim.

He survived the legal spears of the Democratic Goliaths and the bullets from the gun of a would-be assassin who came from amongst his own political disciples. He received heavenly protection so that he could once again walk upon the clouded waters of the swamps created by those that came before him.

His way is the only way, his word is the only truth and his fiery orange hair brings light as bright as the torch of freedom to a nation otherwise shrouded in political darkness. That’s what his followers appear to believe.

Trump seeks to bring the whole world into his heavenly fold – Canada, Greenland, Panama and now Gaza, which was once part of the Holy Land.

He seeks to build a paradise in Gaza, one whose streets of gold will lead to sandy beaches where his disciples can witness him occasionally walking on water.

During this second coming, Trump is hard at work chasing the money changers out of Washington, the temple of capitalism. He promises that if we pay homage to him, he will lift the tax burden levied by the Romanistic Democrats from our shoulders. He will do wonders for his people.

He has promised his disciples to cleanse the Sodoms and Gomorrahs of this country and chase the unwanted and ungodly from our midst. Trump will lead us along the paths of righteousness.

The man has performed many miracles along the way, among them the conversion of Elon Musk, a modern-day Saul (Paul). Musk, like Saul, was one of Trump’s greatest detractors but was suddenly converted, not while on the road to Damascus, but to Washington

Now Musk, who harshly criticized Trump in times past, is one of his most ardent disciples, sitting on the right hand of the throne of governmental power.

It is uncertain as to whether Musk was temporarily blinded on the road to Washington, but it is obvious that his transformation was both miraculous and complete. Now he sees the light and preaches the gospel of his master with great fervor.

Those who do not believe in the second coming of Trump are ostracized by his followers and referred to as infidels. Those who would speak against his policies are considered blasphemers and ridiculed with words of wrath. There is but one way, the Trump way, and his will we must obey.

Will this second coming of Trump last 1,000 years, after which the archangel Democrats and other unbelievers will be cast into a lake of fire? Trump’s followers appear to believe so. He himself prophesied during his campaign that if the people followed him there would be need for no more elections.

To his followers Trump always was and always will be, an entity sent from above to save us from whatever evils that might befall us. He will show us the way, or so his disciples believe.

And maybe Elon Musk has been charged with a much greater task than simply helping remove the money changers. Perhaps, when Trump’s work here on Earth is done, it will be Musk who aids in the president’s ascension, using one of his SpaceX rockets to propel Trump to the Pearly Gates and beyond.

And maybe it will be Musk who will write The Book of Trump and pass those testaments out to the president’s followers, leaving copies in the dresser drawers of hotels around the world.

Is the obsession with Donald Trump a cult, as some have claimed, or a newfound religion?

Perhaps the latter is the reason that none of his followers have frowned at his suggestion that the United States take over Gaza and drive the infidels out, much as Joshua did with the inhabitants of the Promised Land. Then our milk and honey will be the dollars flowing from that part of the Holy Land, which may become the Trump Riviera (his holiness has renamed everything else).

Trump followers would have it no other way. If his destiny is to take over part of the original Holy Land, then his vision must be one of divine providence.

But beware! If Trump and Musk, two of the richest and most powerful men in America, do inherit the Earth, then the meek haven’t got a chance.

If Trump and Musk do end up ruling the world with their holy scepters, Trump’s disciples will tell you that’s the way God ordained it.

What else can be said.

Amen.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”