By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

The potential for major changes in the federal workforce is causing “uncertainty” in the housing market, according to an analysis from the Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors.

“The local real estate market kicked off 2025 with higher prices and total sold volume, but slightly fewer sales and a lot more homes on the market,” FAAR’s January housing report, released Wednesday, states.

There were 800 houses on the market in FAAR’s coverage area—Fredericksburg City, the town of Colonial Beach, and the counties of Caroline, King George, Orange, Spotsylvania, and Stafford—last month, as compared to 634 in January of 2024.

Fewer properties were sold, but the total sold dollar volume was up over 9%, coming in at $167.1 million, compared to just under $153 million last January. That’s because the median area home price keeps increasing—according to FAAR, the January median price settled at $462,000 compared to $432,000 last year.

“Not only are potential buyers feeling the squeeze on what they can afford, but many sellers are hesitant to sell,” said Meghan Kala, FAAR board member. “I think many consumers have been waiting for significant relief on interest rates but now have realized that’s not happening.”

The lowest area median home price last month was $379,900 in Colonial Beach and the highest was $529,000 in Stafford County.

January 2025 housing report from the Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”