King George High School senior Ayla Zook. Photo courtesy KGCS.

Ayla Zook, a senior at King George High School, recently became one of just 25 students nationwide to be named a National Honor Society Scholarship Finalist.

She will apply the $5,625 award towards her studies at Dartmouth College, where she’s been accepted for the fall and where she plans to study physics and public policy, according to a press release from King George County schools.

The National Honor Society scholarships are awarded to high school students whose applications demonstrate leadership, a service mindset, and commitment to continuing education, according to the website.

Students must also be members of the National Honor Society, maintaining high grade point averages and completing community service activities.

Zook said in the press release that the award “represents the culmination of years of service, hard work, and, most importantly, the support of my community.”

“After four years of late nights studying and countless hours leading school and community groups, this scholarship shows me that my dedication has truly paid off,” she said.

Zook—who wants to become a physics professor, conduct research in quantum neurobiology, and advocate for STEM opportunities for students from rural and underserved schools—also recently attended the National Education Leadership Awards (NELA) Convention in Washington, D.C.

“There, she joined 29 other youth leaders from across the United States in four days of intensive discussions on the future of education, leadership, and community impact,” the press release states.

Zook said the conference “reminded me just how powerful our voices are and how much change can happen when we work together across generations.”

“I’m coming back to King George filled with gratitude, motivation, and a renewed belief in what students can do when we’re empowered to lead,” she said.

And King George County Schools is “look[ing] forward to seeing the powerful impact [Zook] will continue to make in the years to come,” according to the press release.

