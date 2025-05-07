By Martin

Seven state legislators representing the Fredericksburg region gathered Tuesday evening to discuss the previous session, and what lies ahead. In the first photo, from left to right, Del. Paul Milde, Del. Phil Scott, Sen. Tara Durant, and Curry Roberts (moderator). In the second photo seated from left to right, Sen. Jeremy McPike, Del. Joshua Cole, Sen. Bryce Reeves, and Del. Bobby Orrock.

A common complaint of those who’ve long covered politics in D.C. is that Republicans and Democrats rarely ever drink together in the same bars, or dine in the same restaurants, when the day’s work is done. A sign of growing partisanship in our national politics.

At least for one evening, the same couldn’t be said of the state legislators who represent the greater Fredericksburg area.

In a roughly 45-minute discussion hosted by Curry Roberts, president of the Fredericksburg Regional Alliance, each of the seven members in attendance spoke about their accomplishments this past legislative session.

Education Advances Celebrated

There were common wins that most of the legislators were eager to highlight.

“Increased funding for education,” said Del. Bobby Orrock. Del. Paul Milde and Del. Phil Scott offered seconds and thirds to that, with Milde noting the “historical raises for education; couldn’t have asked for more.” Scott seconded Milde.

Sen. Tara Durant talked about the increases in support caps for districts. It has moved from the low $20 million range to $222 million. She noted that this will significantly help with staffing and workforce development and retention. “This governor, this administration … this General Assembly has made really significant investments in K-12 education.”

She also noted that Virginia now does licensure by endorsement. This means that so long as a teacher has credentials in another state, Virginia will recognize it — even if there isn’t a reciprocity agreement — so that that person can work in the commonwealth.

Sen. Bryce Reeves noted $65 million was allocated for the Virginia Military Survivors and Dependents Education Program, “so if there are any veterans’ families that are going to college, we finally righted the ship on that.”

Del. Josh Cole also noted the support caps, which he said is “really important to all our school divisions.” He also noted the Virginia Step-up program, “which would allow school divisions to partner with government contractors to get graduating seniors a secret clearance, top secret clearance, or public trust right out of high school.”

Sen. Jeremy McPike also celebrated the improvement in K-12 funding, but noted that there is still more work to do. “Our teacher pay is behind West Virginia,” he said. “We have a long way to go.”

On Other Fronts

While issues around education dominated the discussion, the legislators had other victories to celebrate.

Reeves discussed some $25 million from the budget directed “to help … [localities] solve their water problems.” Both Bowling Green and Greene received earmarks for a part of these funds.

Milde had a number of bills killed, but noted he’s making good progress on the issue of expediting the occupancy permitting process.

Scott also highlighted his portable benefits account bill. Though it died, the conversation has been started and he looks forward to seeing it move forward. The bill is a way for gig economy workers to get the benefits they need to live healthy lives.

Land use is an important issue for McPike, in large part due to the shortage of affordable housing. Virginia has a shortage of more than 200,000 affordable units, he noted. The net effect is a drain on economic vitality.

To make this case, he compared the commonwealth to Dallas, where growth over the past 15 years has exploded, while here it’s stayed on a steady trajectory. The reason is housing stock and availability of affordable housing. Virginia’s lack of both is “impacting our long-term economic vitality as a region.”

Fall Session

Though it should not have surprised, Pike also discussed the real possibility that the General Assembly will be back in session this fall to address the federal cuts that are coming down the road.

“I suspect we’ll be back in session in the fall,” McPike said. Everyone is looking at the skinny budget in D.C., “and there’s significant cuts all across the board. All those trickle down to our community.” That effects schools, clean water, and more.

“We’re all very much attuned … and paying attention.”

Bipartisanship

While the meeting was mostly upbeat, some lingering tensions did show.

During the Q&A session, one individual in the audience asked about bipartisanship, and what these members do to work across the aisle.

Orrock said that “this session was the most disturbing” on this issue. “Because it was the most partisan I’ve ever been a part of.” He noted that over 100 Republican bills were never even docketed. Every one of those bills, he noted, “had a local face behind it,” and people have a right to be heard in Richmond.

McPike, Reeves, and Durant spoke as a group to say that on the Senate side the story is quite different.

They noted the Senate hears every bill, and that a great deal of trust has been built up between the members.

As such, Reeves says that he trusts his colleagues to cast proxy votes for them.

“We … try to [identify the] partisan issues, and take them out of the bill. I always view partisan issues as mold.” If you “don’t kill it with bleach,” it’ll kill everything.

