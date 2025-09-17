The FXBG Advance welcomes letters to the editor. Before submitting, please review our guidelines. For those stuck for what to say, we offer a guide to writing letters. Please submit your letters, along with your name, address, and a phone number you can be reached at, to our editor (mdavis@fxbgadvance.com).

Maureen Siegmund Is a Proven Leader

As a teacher in Stafford County Public Schools (SCPS), I whole heartedly endorse Maureen Siegmund for re-election as the Garrisonville District School Board Representative. Looking back on the last four years, there is a clear delineation of before and (much improved) after Maureen.

Four years ago, experienced teachers earned only slightly more than brand new teachers and all SCPS staff earned much less than school staff in our neighboring counties. During Maureen’s time on the School Board, teacher (and staff) pay scales shifted to reward experience and to (attempt) to catch up to neighboring county’s teacher pay scales. The lift is substantial, with some teachers now postponing their retirement because they are “finally making a decent salary.” The effect of these efforts on staff morale is palpable still.

Additionally, while Maureen was sitting on the school board, they eliminated ideological pandering in the schools. With great relief, our schools became protected spaces to simply teach our students academic curriculum without the discordance of social-political ideologies.

Maureen was also part of the efforts to revamp the SCPS Code of Conduct. The school board involved the community in this process during which they highlighted the need for clear and consistent expectations across SCPS. With this, staff were empowered to enforce district wide rules within the schools.

Overall, Maureen is accessible, diplomatic, and a natural problem solver. From the moment of her election, she dedicated herself to systematically talking with experts in every corner of our school system. She became a wealth of institutional knowledge before her first year on the board was complete. After just two years, she was twice elected by her peers to Chair the school board because of her exceptional interpersonal skills and leadership abilities.

Maureen is eager to listen to teachers and staff about what is happening in our schools. During her tenure, in my school alone, she met repeatedly with concerned groups. After listening and understanding issues, Maureen is adept at finding actionable solutions for everything from overdue repair work in a building, to missing curriculum materials, to assessing the viability of school sanctioned curriculum.

Maureen is a mom and public servant fully invested in SCPS; she prioritizes us by tirelessly accepting invitations to school functions highlighting the vast talent and achievements in our schools. She has shown dedication and courage by reasonably advocating for the funding our schools need to meet the promises made to our community through the SCPS mission to “inspire and empower all learners to thrive.”

Ultimately, Maureen is an apolitical proven leader who will continue to listen to constituents and work with anyone in the community who shares the common goal of supporting our students, schools, and community.

Anne Salas

Garrisonville District Resident

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”