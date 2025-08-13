Johnston’s Column Takes too Narrow a View of Problem

Donald Trump claims he's "rescuing" Washington D.C., and Donnie Johnston's recent column (Trump is Right about D.C.) raises important concerns about urban violence. However, additional data might strengthen Johnston's analysis and point toward more constructive solutions.

While Johnston acknowledges D.C.'s 2023 crime spike, recent statistics show violent crime has since fallen 35% to a 30-year low, with murders down another 12% this summer. Carjackings—the statistic that prompted federal action—dropped 87% from their 2023 peak. These trends could inform a more complete picture of the city's current trajectory.

Johnston might also consider examining structural factors beyond family dynamics. The Metropolitan Police Department is operating at 75% capacity—short 25% of its authorized force. Officers worked 2 million overtime hours in 2024, equivalent to 1,000 full-time positions they cannot fill. Since Congress controls every dollar of D.C.'s budget through federal appropriations, it could address this staffing shortage directly. Recent Congressional battles nearly forced D.C. to cut $1 billion from its budget, directly undermining public safety.

A follow-up column might address Trump's deployment of 800 National Guard troops and unprecedented federal takeover of D.C.'s police department—the largest domestic military deployment since Reconstruction. This raises serious constitutional questions about the Posse Comitatus tradition separating military from civilian law enforcement. History warns that when presidents use troops for routine policing, democratic accountability erodes and civil liberties suffer.

While family structure does correlate with some risk factors, peer-reviewed research shows poverty, education quality, and neighborhood investment are equally powerful drivers of violence. Johnston's policy recommendations for evidence-based solutions—adequate police staffing, community violence intervention programs, and youth services—would benefit both D.C. and Fredericksburg's own challenges with youth violence.

Phil Huber

Huber lives in Fredericksburg.



