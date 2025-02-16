City Councilor Tim Duffy resigned from City Council January 1, 2025. It then fell to the remaining City Council members to appoint a replacement for Ward 3 for Duffy’s remaining term. It was their right and their responsibility. But the subsequent actions by the City Council raised many questions and concerns.

Applications for the position were advertised and 14 people applied. Those 14 names were shared with the public, but their resumes were kept secret. City Council went into closed session and winnowed the list down to four candidates. Those final four candidates and their resumes were kept secret. The City Council then held private interviews with the candidates. The interviews were kept secret. The City Council chose the candidate to replace Councilor Duffy, and swore her into office. The names and resumes of the rejected candidates were finally shared with the public 15 minutes prior to the swearing in ceremony, and only because a lawsuit had been filed with the circuit court.

Where in this process was there transparency for the public to learn who was being considered for this appointment? Ward 3 voters were kept completely in the dark as to the background of any of the applicants who were going to be their voice on Council. Where was the opportunity for Ward 3 voters to voice their opinion to the City Council as to who was going to represent them? Is this how Democracy works?

Anne Little

Fredericksburg

