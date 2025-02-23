Vindman’s First Town Hall

First, I am very grateful to Mr. Vindman for organizing and conducting the Town Hall. I understand it was the second one. This one was in person. The first was by Zoom.

Hearing from constituents by the elected officials is a hallmark of our democracy. It looked like to me there were about 1,000 people there. I was uplifted by people gathering to express their concerns which were across the board about a variety of issues.

I wrote to Mr. Vindman yesterday expressing my gratitude for the gathering. However, I told him that I was disappointed in what appeared to be a lack of passion by him regarding how he plans to continue to speak out against the policies and practices of the new administration.

He spoke about working with any Republican, which I applaud, who will on any given matter support helpful legislation for the 7th district. However, I told him I hope he will still call out when necessary any Republicans in the House of Representatives and the current president and vice president on their illegal, heartless, unfair and terrifying actions.

I commended him for his practicality. However, I strongly encouraged him to speak with passion for justice, compassion, inclusivity, and equity. I recommend it be longer next time at least two hours. He extended it for another half hour until 8:30 PM.

Brian Vaughan

Fredericksburg

Don't kill the River Crossing!

Five years ago, I started a Petition in support of a parallel Road with a Trail West of I-95. The proposed road would link 6 existing roads to keep costs and impacts down connecting to 17 existing roads and provide nearly 100 combinations of alternate routes. The petition now has over 5,000 supporters.

Two and a half years ago Fredericksburg and Stafford Officials voted to conduct a River Crossing study a 10' wide trail that included portions of my proposal. Approximately $700,000 was spent on the study. Many public meetings and surveys were conducted by FAMPO. There have been dozens of other public meetings where the river crossing was discussed.

In December 2023, while the study was being conducted Fredericksburg officials rezoned land for the Neon Project directly in the path of the shortest and least costly River Crossing option. The rezoning was near the holidays and was not noticed by the public. Stafford Officials were upset by not being notified of the rezoning. One City official said that river crossing option was dead. The consultant then added another river crossing option in the study to avoid the Neon project, but the cost of that option increased by tens of millions of dollars and has slightly more impacts.

The study and survey results are now complete with results showing the River Crossing with the Western network in Stafford will Reduce Traffic Regionally by 20% under extremely congested conditions. The most congested areas of Route 1, the Falmouth Intersection, Route 17 (Stafford), Route 630, Hospital Center Blvd, Truslow Road, Route 3 near the Interchange and Fall Hill Avenue will have significant reductions in Congestion in 2050.

The study also shows Shorter Alternate Routes, high time saving factors, significant reductions in miles driven and Decreased Ambulance transport times. Shorter alternate routes will get us out of Gridlock by giving us a choice to avoid the most congested areas. Shorter trips and time savings will get cars off the road quicker reducing air pollution significantly!

FAMPO officials are now in the process of choosing the best River Crossing Option, but there are some officials that want to kill it without a plan to relieve the gridlock. I say to them the river crossing had 78% support, how much support did you have?

Stafford Officials have recently amended the Stafford Comprehensive plan to identify the River Crossing.

City of Fredericksburg Officials have now put a Comprehensive Plan amendment and a rezoning on the fast track without a General Development Plan. The city's proposed comp plan is blank and doesn't identify a right-of-way for the river crossing. If approved with the By-right rezoning the Silver Company has the choice to block any or all the River Crossing Options with large buildings. No Company should have the authority to kill the river crossing.

If City officials, approve the Blank Comprehensive Plan Amendment, the Silver Company can turn around and submit a By-right General Development Plan with buildings that block all of the River Crossing options. That plan would then go to City staff for administrative approval without the public knowing.

True leaders need to stand by the River Crossing and identify the right-of-way for a river crossing in their Comprehensive Plan!

Joe Brito

Stafford

Use the Power of Midterms to Improve Healthcare

I read Jay Brock’s commentary: To Attach Waste, Go After the Source, Not the Patient in today’s FXBG Advance with great interest. I am 77 years old and experience frustrations with our healthcare system. My complaints have nothing to do with the healthcare providers, they have everything to do with the cost of medicines and the healthcare insurance industry.

To reinforce Jay’s thesis, I recently saw articles explaining how President Trump raised $500 million in the period between his 2024 election and his 2025 inauguration. This outrageous sum accumulated through high-priced, exclusive meetings and fundraising events with business executives from the healthcare, pharmaceuticals, insurance, and technology industries.

These industries are buying protection and getting a great bargain. Remember Musk contributed to the Trump 2024 campaign between $250 million and $290 million. What did Musk get in return, the opportunity to become the shadow president and the probability that he will receive billions more in government contracts. Now, that is a great investment mathematically. As Jay points out in his article, the healthcare industry has been averaging profits of $25 billion per year since 2010. I suspect the profit margins will increase significantly. We will pay for those increases.

Jay suggests that upcoming mid-term elections are a great opportunity to move towards a better system. I agree. To make this happen, we need to educate our neighbors and local, state, and federal elected officials. That must start with us, the readers. Please share Jay’s article with your relatives and friends and take a pen to paper and write or call your various elected leaders.

Phil Huber

Fredericksburg

