By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce's 2025 awardees at the gala on April 25. Submitted photo.

The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce honored the hard work and successes of local businesses both large and small at its 34th annual awards gala last week.

The Entrepreneur of the Year award went to Brian Lam, owner of Collage Spa, which now has three locations and employs more than 70 people across the region. “Through resilience and innovation, Collage Spa has become a regional leader in health, culture, and customer experience,” a press release from the Chamber states. “Lam’s commitment to his team, community, and continued growth exemplifies entrepreneurial excellence.”

Universal Dynamics (UnaDyn) received the Large Business of the Year award, recognized for its investment in employee development, local manufacturing, and workforce education programs.

The Small Business of the Year award went to Jubilation by Silver Companies, a senior living community with “resort-style amenities, deeply personalized service, and a strong community spirit,” according to the press release.

Kevin Dillard, founder of LifeCare Medical Transports, received the Prince B. Woodard Leadership Award for his work. Under Dillard’s leadership, LifeCare has responded to national emergencies such as 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina, and international emergencies such as the war in Ukraine.

“His leadership has saved lives, inspired change, and cemented his legacy as a visionary and humanitarian,” the press release states.

The Chamber also presented two Community Impact Awards, one to the Oberle Academy and one to King George County Schools.

The Oberle Academy “has transformed alternative education in our region for more than 30 years,” the press release states, using a model that “improves outcomes for at-risk youth while engaging schools, businesses, and government partners to create a stronger, more inclusive workforce pipeline.”

And King George County Schools, under the leadership of superintendent Jesse Boyd, has increased business partnerships and student career readiness “at record rates,” redefining “how public education powers economic development and regional progress.”

