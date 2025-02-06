By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

From left: Nate Emery, Cary Smith (owner of J&J Plumbing), David Gursky with Purple Heart Homes, and Crystal Harmon with Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors at Emery's home.

Multiple local organizations and businesses came together this week to install a hot water heater and HVAC system for a Marine Corps veteran.

In December, the Fredericksburg REALTORS Foundation—the nonprofit arm of the Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors—approved a $10,000 donation to the newly founded local chapter of Purple Heart Homes, which works to provide “safe, barrier-free housing solutions for service-connected disabled and aging veterans,” according to its website.

The donation, which represented almost all of what the Foundation had in its budget to give, was to fund the repairs at Nate Emery’s Stafford home. Emery, a veteran of the Marine Corps, had been unable to work as a result of his post-traumatic stress disorder, and had been without hot water and HVAC at his house.

David Gursky, director of corporate partnerships for Purple Heart Homes, met Emery following a meeting of the support group Veterans On Board, which Emery attends.

Gursky told the Advance in December that Emery waited for half an hour to talk with Gursky about what he wanted to do for other veteran—but was not going to mention his own struggles until Gursky asked him, “What do you need?”

Emery served for 22 years in the Marine Corps—12 years enlisted and 10 as an officer. He then worked for the Department of Defense as both a contractor and a direct hire for 11 years. He was diagnosed with PTSD while active duty in 2009.

He has been unemployed for the past two years, and said his home has not had hot water since March of 2024 or HVAC for about eight years.

Emery’s teenaged daughter lives with him. “She’s very thin, and her lips would be blue after coming out of the shower,” he said.

Gursky said he was “T-boned” by Emery’s needs, and the REALTORS foundation was deeply moved by Gursky’s presentation requesting funding for the water heater and HVAC.

On Tuesday, a crew from J&J Plumbing arrived at Emery’s home to install the new water heater. Owner Cary Smith donated all the labor for the project, about $2,000 worth.

“I couldn’t have what I have if he hadn’t protected my rights,” Smith said.

The HVAC system was also provided at a discounted price, Gursky said.

Purple Heart Homes established a Fredericksburg-area branch last year but has been active elsewhere in Virginia for several years. Gursky said the organization has spent $235,000 on projects for Virginia veterans.

“We encourage [veterans and first responders] to apply if there’s a need,” Gursky said. “And there is such a need.”

Also with Gursky’s encouragement, Emery said he was able to submit his disability claim to the Social Security Administration and is 90% of the way towards completing a Veteran’s Affairs disability claim.

Emery said military veterans are growing more willing to acknowledge and express their mental health struggles and to seek help and support, but that there is still a stigma around these issues as they relate to first responders—police, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel.

Gursky wants all veterans and first responders to know that organizations like Purple Heart Homes are “here because we are here for you.”

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”