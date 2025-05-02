By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

Every week, the Advance numerous receives messages like the following:

“Independent local journalism is important.”

“Appreciate you working so diligently to cover local news . … Drew Gallagher has made me laugh for 35 years!”

“Thank you for local news and bringing Donnie Johnston back.”

The throughline in the majority of messages we receive is the same — a deep appreciation for local news.

A new survey out today by Emerson College Polling expresses what the Advance has come to appreciate these past three years — people trust local coverage more than any other news source. But the Emerson College Poll adds some interesting wrinkles to what we’ve been observing.

Local News on the Rise

The survey shows that “U.S. adults have the most trust in local news (72% great deal / fair amount of trust),” and the least amount of trust in social media.

Yet …

“‘social media or YouTube is the main news source for 37% of Americans—and 64% of those under 30,’ Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said.”

It’s a predicament that hit home last year when teaching journalism at the University of Mary Washington.

Of the 20-plus students in my class at the beginning of the semester, none of them regularly read a daily newspaper, be it in print or online. Instead, they overwhelmingly got their news from TikTok.

Not surprising, therefore, that when the Emerson College pollsters asked what social media platforms people trust the most for news, TikTok sits near the top.

Source: Emerson College Polling, May 2, 2025. “Trust Lags Behind Use — Social Media Top News Source Despite Low Public Confidence”

Further weakening the case for relying on social media for news was the finding that most people believe social media is responsible for “fake news” and disinformation.

Again, these findings reflect what I found in my class, which spent an entire three-hour lecture/discussion analyzing the quality of a well-crafted news story or opinion piece. Students came to the following conclusions. Such pieces in newspapers (in print or online) are better researched, more nuanced, and more thoughtful than what’s on social media.

However, when asked if they would change their news consumption habits, the answer was a resounding no.

Why Are People Going Social?

If the trust levels aren’t there for social media, then why are people flocking to it for information?

My class at UMW would suggest that the real issue is generational — a professor who was over 60; no student who was over 35, and most were in their early 20s or younger. Older people trust more-traditional news, younger people do not.

Again, the Emerson College Polling group tends to agree. But it’s more nuanced that young vs. old.

One would think, for example, that the emergence of AI in online news would be embraced by the young and rejected by the old. Well, sort of.

“Older and younger [emphasis added] Americans,” the poll finds, “are more likely to say AI-generated fact-checking services are not trustworthy, at 38% of respondents over the age of 60 and 35% of those under 25.”

By comparison, “More than half (53%) of respondents in their late 20s say the fact-checking services are trustworthy.”

Among all people polled, fully 41% said they are unsure about the trustworthiness of AI-generated fact-checking.

In short, the jury is out, and the youngest, newest adopters of AI aren’t convinced.

Another common misperception is that people who are on social media are engaging with so-called influencers (Seth Rogan, Rachael Maddow, and similar individuals). But the Emerson College poll finds this overstating things.

“Most social media users (61%) say they do not follow any influencers who discuss current events or news.”

Among those who do follow influencers, they share one trait — they tend to buy products suggested by social media — 70%, according to the survey. Among those who don’t follow influencers? 56% have not made a purchase based on social media suggestion.

It seems that we have a complicated relationship with our phones and the social apps that we load them up with. Trustworthiness as it relates to news and how it’s delivered is, apparently, less about age or political persuasion, and more about our connection to the larger world.

May the Silent Center Hold

What seems to be confounding us all is not the question of trustworthiness of news, per se.

Scanning the polling results, one could reasonably conclude that whether people trust news has less to do with how it’s delivered, and more to do with familiarity. The news source’s proximity to readers, or an established history covering news, are favored over overtly political sources or the Wild West that is social media.

That’s what makes this poll so intriguing. It runs against the grain of what we think we know. So why do we perceive the opposite to be true?

Perhaps its because we’re surrounded by noise — lots of it.

Those who have not fallen victim to it now make up a silent, but powerful, center.

And therein lies cause for hope.

A question that is being asked openly in both Democratic and Republican circles these days is this: “Can the reasonable center hold?”

If this polling is accurate, there is reason to believe the center is holding. Though the ground is shifting quickly, and will certainly continue to do so in the future, for now, we may not be as gullible when it comes to consuming news as many wish to believe.

The majority of us — a “silent center” — want information from sources that we trust. Whether it be someone in our community, or some organization with a long track record of trustworthiness.

And local news is the anchor.

Support the Advance, and Receive 20% Off an Annual Subscription

For a limited time, you can support the Advance and get 20% off an annual subscription (new subscribers only). Your contribution directly supports the best, most-experienced local journalists in our area. We cannot do this work without you!

Save 20% on an Annual Subscription

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”