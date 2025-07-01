By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

In school districts across the country, including those in Virginia and here locally, July 1 is an important day. It marks the beginning of the new fiscal year.

It also marks the day that districts can begin to draw down funding of confirmed federal allocations for the new year.

As of this morning, there is a freeze on a number of funds that were approved by Congress in March under a continuing resolution, HR 1968.

The freeze affects funds for Title I, Part C (used to educate migratory children); Title II, Part A (used to prepare, train, and recruit teachers and principals); Title III (used to provide language instruction for English learners); and Title IV-B (used to help fund community learning centers).

Nationwide, the freeze affects some $6.2 billion in funds, according to the Learning Policy Institute.

In Virginia, $108.2 million is currently frozen, or about 12.2% of the federal dollars that the state receives.

Many districts received letters on Monday, according to Politico, alerting them to the freeze.

The Advance checked with the school districts in Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, and Stafford to see if such a letter had been received.

Spotsylvania Superintendent Clint Mitchell told the Advance that he had not received the letter but was checking with the district’s CEO. The Advance had not heard back by press time.

Deputy Superintendent Matt Eberhardt of Fredericksburg City Schools said that he was not aware that such a letter had been received by the district, but he did say: “I believe we will be impacted. But, without knowing details, we can’t say for sure. And, we don’t know … how little or great the impact will be.”

Stafford County Public Schools has not responded as of press time.

According to the Learning Policy Institute, affected programs will include:

Migrant Education. These funds support migratory children in reaching challenging academic standards and graduating from high school. Supporting Effective Instruction. These funds support increasing student achievement by improving the quality and effectiveness of educators and underserved students’ access to effective educators. English Language Acquisition. These funds help students learn English and meet challenging state academic standards. Student Support and Academic Enrichment Program. These funds support improving student academic achievement, including by providing students with access to a well-rounded education, improving school conditions for student learning, and improving the use of technology. Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers. These funds provide academic enrichment opportunities such as literacy and other educational services during non-school hours (e.g., through after-school or summer programs) for students and families—particularly those in underserved and low-performing schools.

The Advance will have more information on how these freezes may affect local schools as information becomes available.

