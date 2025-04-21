By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

On Saturday, the Virginia Department of Health announced that measles had made its way to commonwealth, as the disease continues to spread across the country.

The “patient is a child (0-4 years) in the Northwest Region who recently traveled internationally,” VDH reported in a press release.

VDH has identified two possible exposure sites in Virginia; one is in Fredericksburg.

Kaiser Permanente Caton Hill Medical Center, Advanced Urgent Care, located at 13285 Minnieville Road in Woodbridge on Tuesday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Kaiser Permanente Fredericksburg Medical Center, Pediatrics Department, located at 1201 Hospital Drive in Fredericksburg on Wednesday, April 16 from noon to 5 p.m.

In an email interview with the Advance, Allison Balmes-John — Population Health Manager at the Rappahannock Area Health District — said that “measles is highly contagious, but the measles vaccine is very effective at preventing illness. Two doses of MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles, and one dose is about 93% effective.”

She identified children under the age of one who have not received the vaccine, which is generally given between 12 and 15 months, are among those who are at highest risk. “If you have an immunocompromising condition,” Balmes-John continued, “it is advised that you consult with your healthcare provider.”

Asked if people require boosters, Balmes-John said:

If you have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine (such as MMR) you are considered fully vaccinated. No booster shot is required. People vaccinated from 1963-1968 with the inactivated measles vaccine should be revaccinated with at least one dose of live attenuated measles vaccine to be protected. If you have previously had measles or were born before 1957, you are considered protected and do not need to take any action. If you have any questions about this, it is a great idea to reach out to your primary care physician.

She said that vaccines are “widely available” at primary care offices, pharmacies, and health departments. Should you go to your health department, class ahead to make an appointment.

Balmes-John said that the current immunization rate for measles in the commonwealth is high, “with about 95% of kindergarteners fully vaccinated.”

The VDH press release noted that “measles symptoms usually appear in two stages. In the first stage, most people have a fever of greater than 101 degrees, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a cough. These symptoms usually start seven to fourteen days after being exposed. The second stage starts three to five days after symptoms start, when a rash begins to appear on the face and spreads to the rest of the body. People with measles are contagious from four days before the rash appears through four days after the rash appeared.”

Measles across the U.S.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, as of April 18 there were 800 measles cases across 25 states in the U.S. (this total does not include the case in Virginia). Unvaccinated people account for 96% of the cases.

Hospitalizations have occurred in 11% of the cases, and there have been two confirmed deaths; one death is being investigated.

According to NBC News’ measles tracker, there are no cases in neighboring West Virginia or North Carolina, while Maryland is reporting 3 cases, and the District of Columbia is reporting one case.

This is the second-largest measles outbreak since 2000 (there were 1,274 cases reported in 2019).

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read the Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”