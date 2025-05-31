By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Every now and again, a special person crosses one's path whose mind is at once open and incisive, curious and methodical, creative and fearless.

That captures the intellect and spirit of our summer Intern, Hailey Zeller.

Throughout the summer you will experience her intellectual attributes that will leave you as impressed as we were.

We asked Hailey to briefly introduce herself. That introduction follows.

If you have story ideas for Hailey, please send them to Adele Uphaus.

Hi! I'm Hailey, a summer Intern with The Advance and an incoming freshmen at William & Mary, where I plan to study computer analytics. One reason I chose W&M was because of the “&”- I want to pursue more than one path. I love programming and data, but I'm just as passionate about writing and art. This internship at the Advance helps my “&,” improving my writing beyond simple academic. Writing isn't just a hobby, but a vital part of how I think, connect, and create.

