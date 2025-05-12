By Martin Davis

Tuesday’s Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors’ meeting features two awards and special presentations, 15 consent agenda items, one presentation, two public hearings, and the report of the County Administrator/County Attorney.

Awards and Special Presentations

Approval of Proclamation for National Safe Boating Week for May 17-23, 2025 (Document)

Approval of the Proclamation Recognizing May as Business Appreciation Month (Document)

Consent Agenda

Approval of the Minutes of the April 22, 2025 Board of Supervisors Meeting (Document)

Acceptance, Budget Adjustment, Appropriation, and Designation of Authorized Organizational Representatives Resolution for the Department of Criminal Justice Services - Marcus Alert/Co– Response Team Grant Award (Document)

Appointment of Charles (Chuck) Stiles as Chief Building Official for Spotsylvania County (Document)

Approval of Agreement to Obtain Public Safety Software to Manage Off-Duty Assignments for Sheriff Deputies (Document)

Approval of Change in Funding Source for the Implementation of an Emergency Call Handling System for the Sheriff’s Office (Document)

Approval of the Clerk of the Court Technology Trust Funds Budget Adjustment and Appropriation (Documentation)

Approval of Purchase Order for New Elections Hardware and Software (Document)

Approval to Renew Three (3) Contracts for Wastewater Engineering Services (Document)

Approval of Task Order Amendment to Hazen & Sawyer for Construction Phase Services related to Thornburg Elevated Water Storage Tank Project (Document)

Authorization for the County Board of Supervisor's Chairman to Sign a Letter to the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) Providing Input on Transportation Priorities (Document)

Authorize the County Administrator to Settle the Matter of the Board of Supervisors of Spotsylvania County, Virginia v. Mars, Roshni and Raj, Inc., Spotsylvania County Circuit Court Case No. CL23-995, in the Amount of $222,729.00, and to Effectuate the Settlement as Necessary, Subject to the Approval of the County Attorney (Document)

Capital Projects Budget Adjustment (Document)

Recommendation to the Circuit Court Judge to Appoint Cindy Robinson to the Board of Zoning Appeals (Berkeley District) (Document)

Recommendation to the Circuit Court Judge to Appoint Elijah J. Brown, Jr. to the Board of Zoning Appeals (Salem District) (Document)

Schools Budget Adjustment and Additional Appropriation - State Sales Tax Revenue (Document)

Presentations

Emergency Operations Plan Revised (FREM) (Document)

Public Hearings

Dominion Hills - Lee Hill Voting District (Document)

Public Hearing for Verizon Easement for Massaponax WWTP Expansion (26-A-1) (Document)

