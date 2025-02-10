Meeting Preview: Spotsylvania County School Board - February 10, 2024
The next meeting of the Spotsylvania County School Board is Monday evening at 5:30. The meeting includes seven recognitions, three information items, six consent agenda items, and three action items. A closed session meeting will occur prior to recognitions.
Recognitions
February Superintendent's Visual Arts Recognition
Student Leaders in Action
Fall Band and Choir Awards
February 15, 2025 as National School Resource Officer Appreciation Day
February as Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month
School Board Member Appreciation Month
Clerk and Deputy Clerk
Information Items
Head Start Items
Vacancy Report (No supporting documents affixed to the agenda
Consent Agenda
Approval of Contract for Architectural and Engineering Services for Chancellor High and Middle School HVAC Project
FY 2025 Budget Amendment #20: Categorical Transfer (Supporting Document)
Approve use of Cooperative Contract with Boxx Modular for the Relocation of the Existing Modular Classroom Unit to two other School Locations—Lee Hill Elementary and Spotswood Elementary Schools
Action Items
That the School Board adopts Governor Youngkin's Certificate of Recognition and that February is hereby recognized as Black History Month in Spotsylvania County Public Schools. (Supporting Document 1 and Governor’s proclamation)
Approval of the Revised FY 2026-FY 2030 School Board Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) Budget - No supporting Documents.
Discussion and Approval of the Superintendent's Proposed FY2026 Budget and Capital Improvement Plan - No supporting documents
