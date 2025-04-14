By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

Tuesday evening’s meeting of the Stafford Board of Supervisors features seven department reports and two public hearings.

The most significant item on the agenda for Tuesday is setting the tax rate. The current proposed resolution has the rate set at $0.9436 for real estate. That rate could potentially be lowered, but it will not be higher than that amount.

There will also be a public hearing on the 2026-2035 Capital Improvement Program.

Department Presentations and Reports

General Assembly Update

Appoint Mr. Brian Ogle as the citizen representative on the FAMP/Bicycle and Pedestrian advisory committee for the unexpired portion of the term ending December 31, 2026.

Third Quarter Financial Report (Background Report, Presentation)

Consider budgeting and appropriating FY 2024 year-end funds to support public-safety related one-time expenditures (Background Report)

Consider authorizing a pubic hearing to consider amending and reordaining Stafford County Code, Chapter 13.4, Exhibit B, “Road Impact Fee Schedule,” to reduce impact fee rates (Background Report)

Consider authorizing the county administrator to advertise a public hearing to consider a lease amendment with the Patawomeck Indian tribe of Virginia for 6.5 acres of county-owned property near Aquia Landing Park on tax map parcel no. 41- 6 (Background Report)

Consider adopting and appropriating the fiscal year 2026 budget (Background Report, Proposed Resolution 1, Proposed Resolution 2) - The be taken up after public hearings.

Public Hearings

Calendar Year 2025 Tax Rates (Background Report, Presentation)

FY 2026-2035 capital improvement program (CIP) and FT 2026 Virginia Public School Authority (VPSA) bond issuance (Background Report)

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read the Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”