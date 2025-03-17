MEETING PREVIEW: Stafford Board of Supervisors
The Tuesday, March 18, meeting includes a joint public hearing with the Planning Commission on data centers.
By Martin Davis
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
Tuesday’s meeting begins at 5 pm in the Board Chambers. There will be one presentation, two work session items, seven department presentations, a joint Board of Supervisors/Planning Commission public hearing, and one public hearing.
The joint meeting is addressing the proposal to move data center use from by-right to CUP in the M-2 zoning district.
Presentation
Work Session Items
CAPITAL PROJECTS TRANSPORTATION; COURTHOUSE TARGETED DEVELOPMENT AREA TRANSPORTATION STUDY
BUDGET WORK SESSION; TRANSPORTATION, UTILITIES, SERVICE DISTRICTS
Department Presentations
DEVELOPMENT SERVICES; CONSIDER AN APPEAL OF THE DENIAL OF A SPECIAL EXCEPTION UNDER THE CHESAPEAKE BAY PRESERVATION ORDINANCE (CHAPTER 27B) FOR DEVELOPMENT PROPOSED ON TAX MAP PARCEL NO. 54-68B PROPOSED RESOLUTION R25-40 (Grant appeal and approve special exception with conditions) PROPOSED RESOLUTION R25-41 (Deny appeal and deny special exception) BACKGROUND SUMMARY: Consider an Appeal of Chesapeake Bay Board's Decision to Deny a Special Exception to requirements of Chapter 27B, "Chesapeake Bay Preservation Area"
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT; CONSIDER APPROVING A MOU BETWEEN THE COUNTY AND THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (EDA)
Proposed Resolution R25-34 BACKGROUND SUMMARY: Approves agreement.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT; PRESENT THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY'S (EDA) CONSIDERATION OF BOND ISSUANCE FOR ENGLISH OAKS TO REPAIRS AND REMODEL THE EXISTING AFFORDABLE HOUSING SENIOR COMMUNITY
CAPITAL PROJECTS TRANSPORTATION; CONSIDER APPROVING APPLICATIONS FOR VDOT REVENUE SHARING AND VDOT TRANSPORTATION ALTERNATIVES (TAP) GRANT PROGRAMS
Proposed Resolution R25-68 (Revenue Sharing)
Proposed Resolution R25-69 (TAP)
BACKGROUND SUMMARY: Approve applications for VDOT grant programs
UTILITIES; DISCUSS REVISIONS TO A PROPOSED ORDINANCE TO AMEND AND REORDAIN THE STAFFORD COUNTY CODE TO UPDATE PROVISIONS TO PROTECT THE COUNTY'S WATER SUPPLY AND TO ADOPT THE DROUGHT MANAGEMENT PLAN BACKGROUND SUMMARY: Discuss revisions to proposed Ordinance
PLANNING AND ZONING; CONSIDER A REQUEST TO INITIATE A ZONING RECLASSIFICATION APPLICATION TO AMEND PROFFERED CONDITIONS TO ALLOW FOR A TRANSFER OF THE AUTUMN RIDGE COMMUNITY PARK TO THE COUNTY BACKGROUND SUMMARY: Consider Initiation of Proffer Amendment.
BUDGET AND MANAGEMENT; CONSIDER AUTHORIZING ADVERTISEMENT FOR PUBLIC HEARINGS TO CONSIDER THE CY2025 TAX RATES, FY2026-2035 CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM, AND THE VIRGINIA PUBLIC SCHOOL AUTHORITY (VPSA) BOND ISSUANCE
Proposed Resolution R25-29 (Advertise Public Hearings)
BACKGROUND SUMMARY: Authorize Advertisement for Public Hearings.
Joint Board of Supervisors/Planning Commission Public Hearing
PLANNING AND ZONING; CONSIDER AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND STAFFORD COUNTY CODE SEC. 28-35, “TABLE OF USES AND STANDARDS” TO MODIFY HOW DATA CENTERS ARE PERMITTED
Public Hearing
PLANNING AND ZONING; CONSIDER GRANTING AN INGRESS-EGRESS EASEMENT ON COUNTY-OWNED PROPERTY, TAX MAP PARCEL NO. 47-39C, FOR THE BENEFIT OF TAX MAP PARCEL NO. 47-39I
