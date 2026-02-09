Advance Monday Morning News
It's February 9, 2026. Today, a roundup of roadwork for the week ahead, and what a traveling band of monks taught a cynical editor.
ON THE BRAKES
By Hank Silverberg
A roundup of road projects around the Diamond region for February 9 - 13.
Read the Full Article
FROM THE EDITOR: Of Monks, Change, and Being Wrong
By Martin Davis
This past week, a group of monks proved a cynical journalist wrong.
Read the Full Article
