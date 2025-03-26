By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Name

One of the frozen grants would have implemented a local "silvopasture" program, such as the one shown here in a photo from the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture. ("Silvopasture beef" by Ark. Agricultural Experiment Station is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.)

About $2.5 million in grant funding awarded to the Friends of the Rappahannock has been either terminated or frozen, the organization learned last month.

“And I will say that we have identified several other grants that we consider at risk,” FOR’s executive director, Daria Christian, said this week. “[These grants are for] a couple more million. So it’s a lot.”

The grant that has been terminated was for $939,000. It was an urban and community forestry grant awarded by the U.S. Forest Service to the Arbor Day Foundation and then to FOR.

Christian said FOR worked with the Rappahannock Tribe to allocate $300,000 from this grant to support forest stewardship on the tribe’s ancestral lands in Richmond County. Altogether, the grant would have allowed FOR to plant thousands of trees in the York and Rappahannock River watersheds. It also supported staff compensation through the end of 2026.

FOR learned on February 21 that this grant had been terminated, Christian said, and the organization has cancelled several tree planting projects as a result.

A second grant for $1.57 million has been frozen, Christian said. This grant was awarded by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation as part of the Innovative Nutrient and Sediment Reduction program and was meant to launch a new “silvopasture” program.

Silvopasture, according to the U.S. Forest Service, is a practice that integrates trees and grazing animals—including cattle, sheep, goats, horses, and chickens—on the same land.

“One of the main advantages of silvopasture systems is reducing heat stress in livestock, which improves animal performance and well-being,” the USFS website states. “Silvopastures can increase wildlife diversity … and improve water quality. The forage protects the soil from water and wind erosion, while adding organic matter to improve soil properties.”

FOR’s grant would have launched a new local silvopasture program. It also would have expanded the James River Buffer program—which helps landowners install riparian buffers on their properties at no cost and maintains them for three years—into the Rappahannock and York watersheds.

The now-frozen grant would have funded staff time through 2028, as well as subawards to the Piedmont Environmental Council, the American Farmland Trust, and the Virginia Cooperative Extension.

Both the frozen and terminated grants had been “fully executed and contracts signed,” Christian said. FOR has already spent about $80,000 of the terminated $939,000 urban and community forestry grant, she said, and is now trying to recoup what has been spent.

Christian said FOR has “no way of knowing why” the grants were frozen or terminated.

“They don’t tell us any reason why,” she said. “I don’t think the grantors saw this coming either. I think everybody was caught flat footed.”

Federal grants include funding to cover overhead or administrative costs, which is known as the “indirect rate.” Christian stressed that while these indirect rates can be high for legitimate reasons, FOR’s are “the minimum amount—10%. You can’t get less than that.”

Christian said FOR is shifting funds around to account for the lost and frozen revenue.

“We usually budget with two-to-three years in mind, so a lot of our grants are multi-year,” she said. “This means we’re having to shift and crunch, so we’re now looking at just one year out. We had a lot going on because we were planning around these contracts, and just to have them pulled out from under us is a big deal.”

She continued, “Our number one goal is to keep staff employed. The last thing we want to do is furlough or lay people off.”

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”