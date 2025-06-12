By Cori Blanch

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER

Charlie Payne is a well-known land-use attorney who frequently speaks before area Boards on some of the most-pressing issues in our region. But if that’s all you know of Payne, well, you’re in for a real treat. In this episode of the New Dominion Podcast, meet Payne the Deadhead, father of three, and a survivor of some of the most brutal winters that Michigan State University can deliver.

