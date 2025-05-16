By Cori Blanch

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER

Dr. Jim Wright, a gerontologist by day and a Rockstar by night, joins Cori and Marty via zoom in via Zoom in Richmond. We discuss the role that music plays in is his life, the role that Medicare plays in supporting the elderly, and the important work to be done in ensuring those who need nursing care have access to safe facilities.

