By Cori Blanch

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER

This week, the New Dominion Podcast welcomes its youngest guest ever — 13-year-old Penelope Carlisle (also known as P Ki) — and her parents. Penelope's thing is adrenalin, and she finds it up and down the East Coast as a race-car driver. Join us for a dive into the world of auto racing, and what it takes to work one's way up the ranks to NASCAR.

