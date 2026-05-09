The Advance is now publishing obituaries submitted by families who wish to provide a longer, personal tribute. For details, see our About page, or contact the editor (mdavis@fxbgadvance.com).

Raja Abilmona

Fredericksburg

“Born in Lebanon in 1947, Raja immigrated to the United States in 1970 and settled in Virginia, where he and his wife, Libya Belman Abilmona, raised their children.

Raja was a man of honor who dedicated his life to his family and community. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather whose home was always open to anyone in need. His big heart made everyone feel like family. He took great pride in his work and had a deep love for his shop. It wasn’t just a job to him, it was a place where friendships were built, stories were shared, and people knew they could count on him. He wouldn’t let anyone leave without serving them coffee and snacks. Through his work and name, he became a familiar and trusted presence in the community, always willing to lend a hand and help others.”

Idamay Bolsinger

Fredericksburg

Ralph Joseph Breaux

Fredericksburg

“Ralph answered the call to serve his country at a young age by joining the United States Army. During his distinguished military career, he demonstrated unwavering dedication, courage, and leadership, earning the respect of his fellow soldiers and superiors alike. After retiring from the Army, he continued his mission to protect and defend our nation as he joined the United States Secret Service. Here Ralph vowed to protect national leaders and safeguard the American financial system, continuing to serve with the same honor and professionalism that defined his military years. Following his retirement from federal service, Ralph embraced a well-earned chapter of life filled with travel and family. He found great joy driving back and forth across the United States, always eager to experience unique landmarks, different gas station souvenirs, and share pictures of the beautiful landscapes. Yet, no destination meant more to him than time spent with his family. He treasured visits with his children and grandchildren, creating lasting memories through laughter, jokes and shared stories.”

“Stella worked as a bookkeeper for 40 years for Dr. Frederick Stern, an orthodontist. She loved to read whenever she had time to sit and enjoy a book. Stella traveled as often as she could and especially loved going on cruises and flying to Hawaii, Boston, Chicago, Jerusalem, and anywhere there was a party or special event. She enjoyed playing Yahtzee, cribbage, canasta, and pinochle with family and friends. In addition to her family’s love for her Italian meals, her children’s friends always hoped for an invitation to dinner. One of her greatest joys was ushering with her husband, Al, on Saturdays during the 5:30 Mass at St. Francis of Assisi for 50 years. Stella was the proud wife of a Marine and made lifelong friends with other military spouses.”

Lottie Embrey

Fredericksburg

“She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed going to church and bargain shopping and loved her butterflies.”

Rose Marie Carr Flippo

Spotsylvania

“Marie was a meat wrapper for Food Lion and she loved Jesus and the Dallas Cowboys.”

“Dick was a 99-year-old WWII Vet and retired Physical Therapist. …

Dick earned lifesaving awards in 1964 for rescuing 2 fellow bus crash victims from drowning in the East River in New York City – the only 3 survivors. In the National Capital Area Council BSA, he was affectionately known as ‘The Ancient One’ (or ‘TAO’ for short) - not just because he was old, but because he had been continuously Scouting for nearly 90 years! TAO actually shook the hand of Baden-Powell (the Founder of Scouting) at the World’s Fair in Queens, NY in 1939. ..

TAO was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and an active member of his Falls Run community and Beth Sholom Temple.”

Betty Lou Hanna-Hess

King George

“She immigrated to the United States via New York in November 1956 leaving, as many did, post war Italy seeking economic opportunity and a new life. She was sponsored by diplomats and worked as a domestic residing at the British Embassy in Washington, DC. Her experiences of those days were the subject of many future remembrances especially the many dignitaries she served in the very formal dining room including Queen Elizabeth, the Beatles and others. Her favorite by far was Barbara Bush, and all Bettina wanted to know was how did Mrs. Bush get her hair so white to which Mrs. Bush replied, ‘nature will take care of it….’ Sure enough that’s exactly what happened.

After several years at the embassy, she worked as a live-in domestic for her American sponsors, Mr. & Mrs. Dunlop, where many more remembrances were made. The Dunlop’s were so impressed with Bettina’s capabilities they offered to teach her a trade – professional photo development – at their facility in NW DC (the Shop). Much of the work at that time was for NASA and the Apollo space program, exciting times! She now had a salaried job and was able to rent her own apartment in Chillum, MD; she was so proud. Bettina still maintained her connections in the diplomatic circles and regularly carried her “uniform”, that black dress with sparkling white lace cuffs and neck ruffle in the car. She would open the Shop early, work through lunch and then mid-afternoon head to the embassy or Kalorama Rd. area to serve a cocktail or dinner party. She took the right to self-determination quite literally. …

Bettina was a woman of strong conviction, spoke her mind with few filters and backed up the words with action and results. She was always keenly aware of the needs of others and proactively supported them. Whatever endeavor she pursued the door was always left open for her return.”

Lillian Faye Harding

Fredericksburg

“Lillie will be remembered for her loving spirit, her strength, and the deep care she showed to her family and friends. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved her.”

“He enjoyed spending time with his family. Some of his favorite things were gardening, camping, and watching the Redskins and NASCAR. He also enjoyed attending antique car shows.

He spent the majority of his career driving trucks. He started Lowe’s Trucking in the 1970s, which he owned and operated until his retirement.”

John William Luckey

Fredericksburg

Amy Estes McCullough

Fredericksburg

“Amy was an accomplished lawyer, devoted to her clients and respected by her peers. She was selected as the Virginia Academy of Elder Law Attorneys as the organization's lawyer of the year and served as President of that organization. She was very active in her community, She served on the Boards of the Washington Heritage Museums, the Community Foundation, Fredericksburg Christian School, and the Service League, and as a volunteer in several churches.”

Warren Earl Parmelee

Fredericksburg

“To many of his friends and family he was known as Lenny. Lenny was a 1988 graduate of Spotsylvania High School. He was a member of Spotswood Baptist Church.”

Clifford Skinner

Stafford

“Charles proudly served his country in the United States Navy for eight years, an experience that shaped his strong sense of duty and discipline. Following his military service, he spent 35 years working as a skilled carpenter for the Marine Corps base in Quantico, where his craftsmanship and work ethic left a lasting impact.

A graduate of Falmouth High School, Charles carried the values of hard work and perseverance throughout his life. He was known not only for his talents with his hands but also for his steady presence and quiet strength.”

Kim Soonhee Yun

Fredericksburg

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