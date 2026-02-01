Become a Sustaining Member

“On January 23, 2026 Harold completed the physical phase of his existence. Upon completion, Jesus returned and received Harold unto himself so that where Jesus is Harold is also. His proudest accomplishment was becoming a born-again Christian.”

Jill Deppel

Fredericksburg

“She had multiple roles throughout her years in nursing, from working on the Floor, to the Emergency Room, and her longest role was at Home Health & Hospice. She ended her career in the Surgery Department, where she worked in Endoscopy along with Out-Patient Recovery from anesthesia. She retired in 2023 in order to take care of her husband, who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2010. In addition to her professional life, she also invested her time with her local church. She spent decades as part of the music ministry, sharing her gift and love of music with others.”

Mary Dickerson

King George

“Mary was a sweet, loving woman whose life was defined by hard work, selflessness, and an unwavering devotion to those she loved.

For many years, she worked as a dedicated waitress at the Holiday Inn, where she was known for her warm smile, strong work ethic, and genuine care for others. She took pride in her work and treated everyone she met like family, leaving a lasting impression on coworkers and guests alike.

Above all, she was a devoted homemaker and caregiver. In her later years, she lovingly took on the role of caretaker for her family and her mother, always putting the needs of others before her own. Caring for those she loved was not just something she did—it was who she was.”

Bryson Joshua Jeleniewski

Fredericksburg

“He loved playing soccer from the ages of 4-15, he began refereeing soccer from ages 13-19 and then helped manage soccer tournaments with his Dad the past five years. Bryson loved animals, art, music, and playing his piano. His favorite activities were spending time outdoors, watching sunrises and sunsets, exploring anywhere along the Oregon coastline, and especially kayaking the Columbia River between Oregon & Washington.

Bryson is well known as a peaceful, calm, humble & gentle ‘ole’ soul, who helped anyone who was in need. Not only would he give you the shirt off of his back, but he would offer to buy you another shirt! Bryson was always kind and considerate to family, friends and strangers. His smile was simply beautiful and unforgettable!”

Deborah Ann Jones

Fredericksburg

“Deborah was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was known for her warmth, resilience, and the deep love she had for her children and grandchildren. Family meant everything to Deborah, and she poured her heart into caring for those she loved.”

Melissa Thomas Larsen

Stafford

“Melissa lived a life defined by joy, generosity, and a deep love for family and friends. She found happiness in the simple pleasures—reading a good book, watching her favorite movies, leaf-peeping trips through New England, and, most of all, spending time with those she loved. …

A dedicated volunteer, Melissa gave generously of her time to her community. She taught adult English as a Second Language, served breakfast for the Lions Club, and volunteered in Stafford County schools supporting DECA and the Governors School. She also served on the school board committee for the Gifted Program, always advocating for education and opportunity.

Melissa will be fondly remembered for her contagious laugh, holiday baking traditions, her role as the beloved ‘DECA cookie mom,’ and as a fun and loyal shopping companion. She had a special love for Christmas spirit and delighted in gift giving and decorating her home to the nines each year. To those who knew her, Melissa was a wonderful neighbor, always kind, giving, and ready to help anyone in need.”

Xiao Mei Fu Lin

Stafford

Carolyn Mae Lowery

Fredericksburg

“Carolyn was a devoted mother and grandmother whose life centered around her family. She was a faithful woman of prayer who loved her church family at Crossroads Church and cared deeply for others. She will be remembered for her kindness, faith, and the impact she had on those who knew her.”

Nancy Boswell Manning

King George

“Nan was the heart of her family. Her greatest joy was her children, nephews/nieces, grandchildren, and the generations that followed. Her home was a place of warmth, comfort, and unconditional love. If someone came to visit her home, chances are that they would leave with a small gift whether it was a piece of cake, a jar of jelly, or some type of refreshment.”

Donnie Mercer

Spotsylvania

“Donnie proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps and later in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve. Donnie continued to contribute his talents at the National Gallery of Art, where he formed lasting friendships and was respected for his hard work and genuine character. He then dedicated himself to service, including his time with the U.S. Coast Guard Recruiting Command.

A man with a generous heart and an adventurous spirit, Donnie loved fishing, playing basketball, and spending time outdoors. More than anything, he cherished moments shared with his family. His happiest place was St. George Island, where he enjoyed unforgettable days at the beach with his family and friends.”

“Following the Army, the Rossi Family settled in Fredericksburg, VA; this is where Judy’s passion for mentoring others led her to resume her career as a science teacher. Judy dedicated her time and energy to Stafford County Public Schools for nearly 20 years. Her devotion and passion for her profession were recognized quickly, and she became the head of the science department at Stafford High School for nine years. Judy’s conscientiousness was constantly on display during her career as she took on extra courses, cared and mentored her coworkers; but most importantly, Judy cared for her students. As a teacher, she touched countless lives with her patience, empathy, and steadfast encouragement.”

“Dan retired from UPS after 25+ years of service and he will be fondly remembered for warmth, kindness, and unwavering love for family. Daniel’s legacy lives on through the strong bonds and treasured memories he leaves behind. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

John Warnock Todd

Spotsylvania

“In his younger years he enjoyed go karting and camping with his family and friends. He was a talented guitarist. He finally retired and closed his successful business to focus on family, home projects, and his Ham radio obsession.

John was the go-to for all repairs or questions. If you ever asked him anything, he always knew the answer and if he didn’t, he would make something up that sounded like he did. Whether you asked about something electrical, plumbing, building, mechanical, cars, history, etc., the list goes on. He knew it all, his wealth of knowledge will be missed. His hobby with his Ham radios brought him endless pride and joy in his retirement.”

