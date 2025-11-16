Become a Sustaining Member

“HB proudly served his country for eight years in the United States Air Force and went on to dedicate over 40 years to the federal government with the General Services Administration (GSA). He was also a devoted Scout Master with the Boy Scouts of America, guiding and mentoring countless young men through the years. HB was also a longtime member of Fredericksburg Baptist Church.”

Susan Alane Blodgett

Spotsylvania

“Susan dedicated 34 years of her career to the Prince William County School System, where she inspired generations of students at Lake Ridge Elementary School. A proud and active member of both the Moose and Eagles Lodges, she cherished the friendships and community spirit they brought. In her quiet moments, Susan found joy in reading, a lifelong passion that reflected her curiosity and love of learning.”

John Smith Brent

Stafford

“John was a skilled draftsman and carpenter throughout his life, known for his craftsmanship and dedication to his work. A proud Navy veteran, he served his country with honor. He grew up in the Cranes Corner area and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. John was baptized at Hulls Memorial Church, where he found faith and community.”

Mary Beth Yarbrough Chittum

Fredericksburg

“Along with family, scores of precious friends shared her earthly journey, attracted to her sharp wit and peculiarities; her shocking, convention-challenging behavior; her willingness to confront perceived injustice, her fierce love, loyalty and protectiveness for her family and friends; her humor and creativity, her endearing eccentricities. Mary Beth was an intensely loving individual with a strong life-force.

In the words of her friend, Melody, Mary Beth was ‘mischievous, fun to be around, smiles and laughter, quiet, full of life, loved her children unconditionally, author, poet, enjoyed classical music, avid reader, a pondered of many thoughts and ideas, surprising, skinny dipper, a philosopher, treasured friend and so many more traits and words can describe the one and only, unapologetically ‘be yourself’ Mary Beth.’”

Donna Carol Johnson Crouse

Fredericksburg

“Donna was an author, artist, Cub Scout leader with Pack 191, substitute teacher, and world traveler known for her eclectic style and love of storytelling. She devoted much of her life to children — from counseling youth to running a home daycare — and was happiest in or near the water with family, often teaching countless little ones to swim (and occasionally dunking them).

She wasn’t a materialistic person; as she often showed, ‘what you see is what you get.’ Her humor, creativity, and authenticity touched everyone she met. She truly lived her life with color, courage, and laughter — and leaves behind memories as vibrant as she was.”

“He was a past member of the Fredericksburg Rescue Squad, where he rose through the ranks to the position of Captain. He was a Founding member of White Oak Volunteer Rescue Squad, serving as its first President and in several other leadership roles. He also proudly served on the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Commission.”

Betty Jean Hall

Stafford

“Betty dedicated over 20 years of service working at the PX in Quantico before retiring. She was known for her warm heart, welcoming spirit, and love for hosting large family gatherings—especially during the holidays when her home was always filled with laughter, food, and togetherness.

She enjoyed fishing and riding motorcycles with her husband Glenn, sharing adventures both near and far. In her later years, she found joy in cruises, canning vegetables from her homegrown garden, and simply being surrounded by those she loved most.”

“JT had a very long career with the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a gunsmith and firearms instructor. He loved what he did and had plenty of accomplishments to prove his time and dedication. This also included efforts of evidence recovery at the Pentagon after 9/11. He traveled the world, met many famous people, and left a mark on everyone’s path he crossed. He was a very honorable man that many people looked up to and respected.”

Gary Paul Harris

Fredericksburg

“After graduating, he bravely answered the call to serve his country, enlisting in the United States Marine Corps. His commitment led him through boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina, and training camp at Camp LeJeune, North Carolina. He served a tour in Vietnam in 1966.

Upon concluding his dedicated service to USMC, Gary embarked on a brief career with United Airlines. However, his true calling led him to a lifelong profession as a firefighter. He honorably served at the Ronald Reagan National Airport fire department. He dedicated himself to public safety until retiring in 1996.”

Charles Abbott Hurt

Stafford

“Following family tradition, he pursued a career in Railroading. First as a Brakeman, then a Conductor, and lastly, as a Locomotive Engineer working for CSX, Norfolk Southern, and Amtrak where he retired in 2023.”

“Sanford began his career in accounting and transitioned to real estate where he received the ‘Rookie of the Year’ award. He later worked in mortgage lending where he combined his sharp mind with a genuine desire to help others and received recognition in his first year for outstanding performance.

In his younger years, he found excitement in drag racing — his favorite car, affectionately named Thrasher, was a reflection of his adventurous spirit and love of speed. Sanford was an avid golfer and made lasting friendships on and off the green. In his later years, he loved to spend time outside caring for his yard, especially with his Kubota!”

Linda Lou Jones

Caroline

David Allen Light

Stafford

Janet Hall Lowe

Fredericksburg

“Together with her husband, Ralph, she founded Child’s World in Stafford County. She later worked for the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court in Stafford and Fredericksburg, where she eventually retired. Janet was devoted to her family and will be remembered for her kindness, compassion, and unwavering love.”

Theodore John Ostrowski

Spotsylvania

“A proud graduate of Crosby High School’s Class of 1955, Ted went on to serve his country in the United States Air Force. He earned his bachelor’s degree in 1964 from the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut and built a distinguished career as an accountant and tax professional, serving clients across Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. for several decades.

Ted had a deep appreciation for the open road and the stories it carried. He loved to travel, and over the years and miles, he collected not just memories but friendships that spanned states and decades. He never owned a car he didn’t drive for over 200,000 miles, a testament to his adventurous spirit and enduring connections.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Ted was a gifted artist with a passion for geometric painting. His work was featured at the Fredericksburg Center for Creative Arts Gallery and MOVAS – Museum of Visual Arts and Science, where he found joy in sharing his vision with the community.”

Terrance Michael Perrone

Spotsylvania

“He joined the US Navy in 1982 and was stationed aboard the USS John C Calhoun submarine stationed in Charleston, South Carolina, serving 6 years as a nuclear engineer. … Terry and Linda moved to Fredericksburg, Virginia in 2001 where he was employed at Dominion Virginia Power Company as a Nuclear Chemist for over 24 years until his passing. He was well respected in his field as a chemist.

Terry was a proud member of the Moose Lodge and the Spotsylvania Eagles in Fredericksburg, Virginia. He loved the outdoors and was an avid golfer. Terry loved visiting his favorite beach, Anna Maria Island in Bradenton, Florida. He coached travel soccer for his daughters and loved watching them play. Terry was also a loyal New York Giants fan. But he was happiest spending time with family and friends.”

“Bernie earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting in 1972 and continued to serve his country until his retirement from the Marine Corps in 1988.

After retirement, Bernie and Sylvia enjoyed traveling the world together, exploring new places, and creating countless memories with family and friends. He will be remember for his steadfast integrity, quick wit, and the deep love he had for his family.”

Mary Faye Smarr

Caroline

Shirley Ann Storie

Stafford

“Jim was quite a remarkable man in this world. A true Hero in the Vietnam War. Proud Navy Corpsman. His love and devotion to his fellow Veterans was unsurpassed. Astounding it is that he was able to save so many lives during Vietnam. A feat that pained Jim everyday of his life, the ones he could not save. The bright light in all this grief was becoming friends all these years with the Veterans that went on to awesome lives. Attending the Veterans reunions annually and having these Veterans search Jim out and reach out. His dedication to the United States Marine Corps is something that he cherished most. A Patriot of the United States of America in every way one human could possibly be devoted.”

“Awarded the Bronze Star Medal (BSM) and several other honorable citations over the course of his career, Mike humbly played down his accolades while emphasizing the deeds and accomplishments of those working under him. He was a man of principle, possessing rare and surprising humor: always eager to explore new places and cultures, apt to challenge anything of questionable conscience, and committed to upholding the ideals that inspired his service. Mike left an indelible mark on those with whom he served and will be greatly missed by the family that carries forward his commitment to serve.”

Audrey Beth Willett

Caroline

“Audrey fiercely loved her children, grandchildren, and family because that’s just who she was as a person. A gentle soul with endless imagination, a bright smile, loving spirit, and joy for the everyday.

To know Audrey is to know she LOVED spiders—finding beauty in what most would fear. She also loved science, nature, and music of all genres. She was a graduate of the University of Oklahoma with a BS in Nuclear Medicine.

Audrey would want her children and grandchildren to know that she will forever live on in each of their smiles and laughter.”

