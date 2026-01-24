Become a Sustaining Member

Frieda Marie Beckner

Spotsylvania

“Frieda dedicated many years of service to Spotsylvania Public Schools and was a faithful member of Craig’s Baptist Church. She found joy in shopping, cherished her collection of dolls, and held a lifelong love for dogs, who brought her great comfort and companionship.”

Yvonne Darling Desjardins

Fredericksburg

Richard Vanice Dickinson

Fredericksburg

“Richard was a hardworking and dependable man with a gentle heart. He had a passion for coins and history, a quiet sense of humor, and a natural way of making people feel cared for simply by being himself. Sweet and humble, he was deeply devoted to his family and dearly loved by all who knew him.”

Patricia Ann Dorman

Spotsylvania

Edward Thomas Grigsby

Fredericksburg

Jaycob Hall

Stafford

“Jaycob was a senior at Stafford High School and a High School Fire Academy recruit with Stafford County Fire and Rescue, joining Academy 7 in July 2025. Jaycob earned his HazMat certification and was actively working toward the Firefighter I certification with plans to pursue the EMT certification. His choice to become a Firefighter was driven by a deep desire to help others.

He also worked at Chick-fil-A, where his kindness, strong work ethic, and genuine care for others were felt by coworkers and customers alike—qualities that reflected who he was in every part of his life.

Those who knew Jaycob remember him as hardworking, kind, a prankster, and easy to be around—someone with a smile you didn’t forget. Friends, teachers, and community members shared memories of his character: the student who was a ‘good sport,’ the young man who greeted parents by name, and the kid whose presence made others feel seen.

In his final days, Jaycob was honored with an Honor Walk at Mary Washington Hospital, where hospital staff, first responders and close friends and family stood in solidarity—an unmistakable reflection of how many lives he touched in just 18 years. He was also recognized with a flag ceremony honoring his life and his commitment to service.”

“He began his professional career in the US Navy’s Nuclear Power Program, then worked as a senior executive with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission finishing that career as Deputy Director of the NRC. During his time at the NRC, he also served as Chairman of the International Atomic Energy Commission. He retired from the NRC in 1986 and subsequently worked as an independent Nuclear Energy Consultant before retiring in 1995.

He was involved with the US Nuclear Standards efforts with the IEEE and International Standards. He was a member of the American Nuclear Society.”

Mary Wayland Lawson

Fredericksburg

“He proudly served in the United States Army as a helicopter mechanic and was honorably discharged, carrying that sense of duty and quiet pride with him throughout his life.

After his military service, Frank built a long career with the Central Intelligence Agency. He was dedicated to his work, but his greatest joy was always his family. After retiring, he found peace in the simple things he loved most, hunting, fishing, and time spent outdoors, often alongside the people he cared about most.”

“She devoted her life to taking care of her family, supporting their various interests including sports, hobbies, and church activities. Later, she began a career as a bank teller for Peoples Bank, Jefferson National, Wachovia, and finally retiring from Wells Fargo. She was an active member of her church, New Hope United Methodist. Joan loved to share stories about her family and friends she met throughout her lifetime.”

Russell Sage McManious

Fredericksburg

“Russ chose to build on his natural abilities and the skills he learned in the Army by working on form pouring at the Lake Anna Power Plant. That experience launched a successful career in the construction industry, including commercial projects, many years as a superintendent for Virginia Housing Corp, and, for the last several decades, as a custom home builder. He took great pride in using his talents, seeing projects through to completion, and forming many life-long friendships along the way.”

Larry Elliott Patton

Stafford

“A 1956 graduate of Stafford High School, Larry enjoyed all sports, with baseball as his favorite. He was named the Stafford County Sportsman Club’s 1955 Outstanding Athlete. He was a long-time fan of the Washington Redskins and the Baltimore Orioles. Larry was a machinist for the Night Vision Lab at Fort Belvoir until his retirement in 1994. He loved hunting for deer and rabbits with his brothers, nephews, and friends.”

Robert Douglas Pfile

Fredericksburg

“Bob was a proud Air Force Veteran who served his country well for over 22 years. Bob enjoyed fishing, watching baseball, playing the dulcimer, music, and reading. He was fascinated with the Civil War and the life and history of King Richard III.

He was a loving father and grandfather. His greatest joy in life was becoming a grandfather. He always looked forward to spending time with his granddaughters.”

Deborah Fay Reese

Stafford

“He started roofing when he was 16 and opened his own company in 1972. He developed heart disease as the early age of 32 and was forced to dissolve Saunders Roofing in 1992.

Robert lived a long and fulfilling life filled with great adventures and a wonderful sense of humor. He loved his family and one of his favorite things to do was caring for and sharing his love of animals and nature with his grandchildren.

He enjoyed gardening, designing and building water gardens, constructing beautiful things including two homes, spending time on his property and traveling, especially to South Carolina, Florida and other warm climates.”

“Allen proudly served his country as a medic in the United States Navy, a role that reflected his courage, compassion, and strong sense of duty. His Navy service was a lifelong source of pride and helped shape the values he carried throughout his life. After leaving the Navy, Allen went on to become a mason and a general contractor, where he was known for his strong work ethic, skill, and commitment to doing things right.”

Robert Carl Smith

Fredericksburg

William Robert Wheeler

Spotsylvania

“William was a devoted family man who found his greatest joy in time spent with those he loved, especially his grandchildren, whom he delighted in spoiling every chance he got. He proudly retired from Fort A.P. Hill and served his community for many years as an assistant fire chief and a lifetime member of the Spotsylvania Volunteer Fire Department. …

William loved watching baseball, sharing stories, and making memories with family and friends. He will be remembered for his dedication, generosity, and the quiet pride he took in a life well lived.”

