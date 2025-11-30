Become a Sustaining Member

Randy Allan Arnold

Fredericksburg

“Randy was loved by everyone, from coworkers to people he passed on the street, you weren’t just friends, you were family. He had a quick wit, an infectious smile, and a kind spirit. His thoughtfulness was unparalleled and he left an everlasting impact on all those he crossed paths with.”

Dallas Lynn Chestnut

Fredericksburg

“Dallas was a pilot for Eastern Airlines for 23 years, and co-owner of Gallahan’s Hose & Hydraulics. He served in the U. S. Army at Fort Sill, Oklahoma from 1956-1958.

He enjoyed playing pool volleyball, riding bikes and motorcycles, RVing and traveling. He was a multi-sport athlete at Clay County Community High School in Kansas; an alumnus of the University of Kansas, where he was a champion diver and a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity; and Kansas State University. He was a participant in four National Senior Olympics in his 70’s and 80’s, winning medals in pole vaulting, basketball and tennis.

Dallas spent his final Golden Years making new friends living at Spring Arbor, finding joy in ping pong, visiting with loved ones, and singing.”

L orace Mae Coe (104)

Spotsylvania

“She was an active member of Zoan Baptist Church since 1949, where she was the first teacher of the 3-year-old class and worked in the church nursery for 25 years. She was a member of the Tuesday Bible Study, Sunday Prayer Time, Sunday School, and a founding member of the Fannie Johnson Mission Circle. She retired after being a Red Cross Volunteer at Mary Washington Hospital for over 30 years, and an active member of the Spotsylvania Senior Citizens Group.

While Lorace attended Chancellor High School, she graduated in 1941 as part of the first graduating class of Spotsylvania High School. She loved gardening, walking, reading, word-find puzzles, and playing Skip-Bo.”

Barbara June Brooks Constien

Stafford

“Before retiring in 2010, Barbara was employed by McKesson Medical.

Making quick friends and many lasting friendships, Barbara was the ‘glue’ of the family. She enjoyed a well-maintained yard, especially her beautiful pink rose bushes, a good book, a Diet Coke, and was quick to share a plant and/or a book with anyone.”

Jeremy Allan Cook

Spotsylvania

“Jeremy was a man who found joy in the simple pleasures of life-whether revving up an engine under the hood of a classic car or launching his RC truck off a dirt hill in the front yard. His love for vehicles extended beyond his own hobbies; he took great pride in sharing that knowledge with his niece and nephews. Teaching them about cars and RC trucks became one of his greatest joys, and many cherished memories were made during those moments spent together.

A devoted gamer, Jeremy enjoyed countless hours playing video games, often alongside his niece and nephews, creating bonds that went far beyond the screen. He also had a deep love for travel. Whether it was attending Urbanna Oyster Festival, heading to Florida, or simply enjoying a day at the beach, Jeremy embraced every opportunity to explore and make memories with those closest to him.”

“Robert proudly served in the United States Army before beginning a long career as a machinist with the Bureau of Engraving and Printing. Known for his reliability and craftsmanship, he approached every task with patience, precision, and pride.

Outside of work, Robert found joy in simple pleasures—watching football, spending time outdoors, and being surrounded by his family. He was happiest when the people he loved were close by, and he will be remembered for his warmth, his humor, and his unwavering devotion to those he cherished.”

Michael Leland Greaves

Spotsylvania

“Michael lived a life of service, hard work, and passion. In his early years he held many jobs before proudly serving in the United States Navy. He later worked as a heavy-duty tire repairman, known for his strength and dedication.

Beyond his career, Michael gave back as a Cub Scout Master, guiding young scouts with patience and care. His greatest joy was trains. He was a proud member of the Rappahannock Model Railroaders, where he shared his lifelong love of railroads.”

Barry Quinton Groves

Stafford

“Barry was a proud graduate of Florida State University and retired from the Florida Department of Corrections after a dedicated career. He was also an active member of the Elks Lodge, where he enjoyed fellowship and community service.”

Vera Ellen Janney

Caroline

Leonard Phillip Johnson

Montross

“His children and grandchildren were his absolute pride and greatest treasures. Phil enjoyed building and all aspects of construction. He worked as a general contractor and architect. He earned his Master Electrician certification and Journeyman Lineman designation while working at Dahlgren Naval Base. Later, he served as the Building Official for the City of Fredericksburg before opening his own business, Design and Construction Inc.

Phil was an avid waterman with a deep love for the Outer Banks, the Potomac River, and the Rappahannock River. His passion for art and music is a legacy he passed on to his children and grandchildren.”

Patricia Ann Kingsley

Stafford

“Patricia was a collector of beautiful things from around the world. Dolls, stuffed bears, jewelry, seasonal decorations (Christmas, Easter, Halloween (only the cute stuff), Spring, Fall), figurines, pictures etc., etc., etc. In addition, she had an artists eye when displaying those things she had collected and loved. In a reflective moment Patricia would often say that her mission in life was to ‘feather her nest for her family.’”

Ralph Waverly Morgan

Fredericksburg

Millie Saine Markwood

Caroline

“Patrick was a gifted and versatile soul—an accomplished auto mechanic, an Apple computer whiz, and a passionate local filmmaker. He found joy in creative expression, spending countless hours drawing and playing guitar, sharing his talents freely with those around him.”

Joanne Katherine Stamey

Fredericksburg

“Joanne loved to learn and teach. She graduated from James Madison University ‘Go Dukes’ with a BS in Library Science and a Master of Education from the University of Virginia. After she joined the workforce, she added another master’s degree while teaching, and then in retirement a paralegal certification. Joanne used that knowledge to teach students, who were called ‘Mrs. Stamey’s Kids,’ to love reading and researching for more than 30 years. She was proud when students would tell her how they fondly remembered her reading to them at Stafford Elementary School or how they appreciated her research help at Colonial Forge High School.”

“Marybeth spent several years working with dear friends at Fredericksburg Orthopedic Associates and also as a paraeducator for students with disabilities at Riverbend High School. Though her careers outside the home were close to her heart, her life’s work was cultivating the childhood of her children at home. She turned the normal events of life into the extraordinary, lovingly packing lunches, standing at the bus stop, serving as room mother, aiding school projects, attending tennis matches and soccer games, altering dresses for dances and pageants, tending to colds and picky eating, creating holiday magic, and so much more, all with immeasurable grace. She was the epitome of joy and generosity in all things, whether it be birthday parties with homemade cakes and piñatas, baskets packed full of fresh-baked treats at Christmas time, or diligently canned vegetables from her well-loved garden.

Marybeth loved to spend time outside (especially in the Outer Banks), tending to her flowers, crafting beautiful gifts for others, enjoying lunch and shopping dates in Downtown Fredericksburg, caring for animals (particularly cats, dogs, and chickens), and simply being with her husband and family.”

“He served in the U.S. Army from October 1966 to October 1968. He was the owner and operator of the Weller Trucking Company.”

Viletta Williams

Spotsylvania

“Viletta was a devoted Jehovah’s Witness serving God faithfully for 47 years. She was a humble, quiet and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and wife. Viletta was educated through the Spotsylvania County Public School System and was employed at the University of Mary Washington.”

