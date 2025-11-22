Become a Sustaining Member

Joshua Gerald Lee Anacker

Stafford

“A proud graduate of the Phoenix school system, Joshua discovered his passion for woodworking early in life. That passion guided him into a successful career in the construction industry, where he excelled in carpentry, underground utility work, and electrical panel installations. Hardworking and dependable, Joshua earned the respect of his peers and often rose to management positions through his dedication and leadership. His hands built not only structures but also lasting relationships—always offering a helping hand to coworkers and friends.

Beyond his work, Joshua explored ventures in the pizza restaurant business, where his creativity and eye for detail shone. Cooking brought him immense joy, whether crafting his famously delicious pizzas or baking his unforgettable apple pies—a highlight at family gatherings. Joshua had a gift for turning simple moments into treasured memories, often marked by laughter, and warmth around a bonfire.”

Phillip Payne Atkins

Fredericksburg

“Most of all, Phillip cherished the time he shared with those he loved, and he was loved by many. Phillip was known by all as a dependable, incredibly hard working, quick witted, and devoted husband and father. Phillip worked tirelessly, his family always being his main priority. Everything he did was for his wife and two children, whom he loved endlessly. Whether you needed a job done, a competitive teammate in pickleball, or a good laugh, Phillip would be the first one to call.”

Nancy Lee Burns

Stafford

“Nancy was a devoted woman of Christ and a beloved member of her church where she spent many years serving as the pianist and treasurer. She retired from Stafford County Public Schools in 2008, after serving 32 years of service. She then spent her days tending to her vegetable garden as well as her many flower gardens, spent more time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed family gatherings, reading, playing board games, trying new restaurants and playing with her two cats. Nancy also loved to travel and was always up for a road trip to enjoy new experiences.”

Clifford Cleveland Davis

Fredericksburg

“He will be remembered not only for the life he lived, but for the lives he shaped—with gentleness, wisdom, and a heart full of grace.”

Diana Lee Diaz

Fredericksburg

Carolyn Kay Ervin

Spotsylvania

“Carolyn attended James Monroe High School (Class of 1974) and Washington’s Bible College. Carolyn grew up on Lafayette Boulevard at what is now Loisann’s Hope House, which was purchased from her family.

Carolyn faced many health challenges in her later years, yet she met every struggle with quiet courage, resilience, and unwavering faith. She fought with strength and dignity, never allowing hardship to dim her kindness or weaken the love she had for her family.”

Ronald Wayne Floyd

Spotsylvania

“One of Ronald’s great achievements was receiving his pilot’s license. From the moment he first stepped into a cockpit, Ronald felt right at home in the sky. Flying gave him freedom, joy, and a sense of wonder that he cherished throughout his life.

When he wasn’t soaring above the clouds, Ronald could often be found with a fishing rod in hand, patiently waiting for the perfect catch and savoring the quiet peace of the water. He had a deep love for travel as well, always eager to explore new places, meet new people, and collect stories along the way.”

Alice Froman

Fredericksburg

“Alice’s hobbies were painting, reading, and solving word-search puzzles. She thoroughly enjoyed watching the TMC channel or any movie—especially when she could share the time with family. Always smiling and laughing, Alice was happiest simply being surrounded by loving friends and family. Smile on, Mom/Granny/Alice. The angels are smiling with you now.”

“She found great joy in spending time with her family and friends, cherishing every moment shared together. She loved playing cards and board games, bringing laughter and friendly competition to those around her. Her kitchen was her happy place, where she poured love into every meal she prepared. She also took pride in her garden, finding peace and fulfillment in nurturing the things she grew.”

Michael Leland Greaves

Spotsylvania

“Michael lived a life of service, hard work, and passion. In his early years he held many jobs before proudly serving in the United States Navy. He later worked as a heavy-duty tire repairman, known for his strength and dedication.

Beyond his career, Michael gave back as a Cub Scout Master, guiding young scouts with patience and care. His greatest joy was trains. He was a proud member of the Rappahannock Model Railroaders, where he shared his lifelong love of railroads.”

Marian Cheng Ling

Fredericksburg

“Marian moved to the United States to marry Paul in the early 1980s. They were married and devoted to each other for over 40 years. She worked in the jewelry business most of her adult life, starting in her hometown of Taipei and concluding with her retirement from C.R. Jewelers in Woodbridge, Virginia. She never met a stranger, treating everyone with kindness, and many of her customers became her friends. Marian loved cooking and having family gathered around the table for big meals. She showed her affection by cooking enough food for a dinner party, even if she was only feeding her immediate family. She will be remembered for her generosity and for never letting a guest go home hungry.”

“As his name implies, Bob was a builder and between coal mining and carpentry work, he built four homes for his family with his own hands. He was devoted to Christ’s teachings and was a peaceful, gentle man who was a role model to many.”

Katherine Elizabeth Schreiber

Fredericksburg

“She grew up in a close-knit family and carried the values of love, resilience, and devotion throughout her life.”

Krystal Elaine Slater

Fredericksburg

“As a proud member of a large Jamaican family, she embraced her roots and found joy in sharing her culture—especially through her love of delicious food, spirited dancing, and bringing family and friends together. Krystal was a devoted mother to three, a loving older sister, and an incredible friend to many. Her kindness, radiant spirit, and welcoming warmth created strong bonds with everyone she met.

Krystal will be remembered for her endless generosity, infectious laughter, and the joy she brought to everyday life. She found happiness in trying new foods, sharing fun moments with loved ones, and always making those around her feel included and cared for. Her legacy of love, loyalty, and compassion will live on in her children, her devoted mother, her sister, her big family, and all who were blessed to know her. Though she is gone far too soon, her caring spirit and vibrant presence will be treasured always.”

Joanne Katherine Stamey

Fredericksburg

“Tammy worked and lived as a Pharmacist in Pennsylvania for 37 years where she greatly impacted her community. Tammy was devoted to her family and ensuring the happiness of her friends and customers – going above and beyond her title to help those around her. Tammy will be remembered for her immense kindness, love, and empathy for others.”

Earl Clifford Staples

Fredericksburg

“Earl thoroughly enjoyed spending his free time fishing and watching western movies. He spent many dedicated years working at Penncast Concrete Company.”

Linda Powell Wandres

Fredericksburg

“Linda became a lawyer for the Environmental Protection Agency where she worked to protect Native American rights and clean up Superfund contamination on tribal lands. She won a prestigious EPA Honor Award for her service and impact.

She was a dedicated PTA president at Grafton Village Elementary, raising funds for school equipment and a brand new playground. She was an Executive Director and volunteer for the Central Virginia Battlefields Trust, working to preserve historic “Dirt and Grass” from local Civil War campaigns. Whether in the courtroom or the classroom, her determination served to improve the lives of those in her orbit.”

Ariyon Baer Xhaferi

Fredericksburg

“Though his time with us was far too short, he filled every single day with joy, kindness, and a light that will never fade.

Ariyon absolutely loved Pokémon, creating art, coloring, playing basketball, solving math problems, and spending time with his friends. He was charismatic and full of life, with a beautiful smile that could brighten any room. He loved making jokes and bringing laughter to those around him. Thoughtful and kind, he had a heart far beyond his years and was always putting others first.”

