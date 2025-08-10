The Advance is now publishing obituaries submitted by families who wish to provide a longer, personal tribute. For details, see our About page, or contact the editor (mdavis@fxbgadvance.com).

Submitted Obituary

Obituaries for August 2-8, 2025

Mary Dolores Bowie

Fredericksburg

“Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was a longtime member of the Jehovah Witness Chatham Congregation. Mary worked for over 20 years at Morganstern Pants Factory in Fredericksburg.”

Steve Eugene Bullock

Fredericksburg

Peter Cannon

Fredericksburg

Frances Anne Mastin Carnohan

Spotsylvania

“Frances was a hard-working and exuberant woman and an incredible daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She adored her family above all else. Her relationships with her children and grandchildren were full of love and laughter and kept Frances young at heart.

Frances was well known for having a fiery and playful personality and for being deeply passionate about the well-being of her loved ones. When she was a young girl, the neighbors nicknamed her ‘Joe Louis’ because she never backed down from a challenge.

She was an amazing cook and enjoyed supplying her family and friends with food — you did not leave Frances’s home with an empty stomach. Frances’s pies were probably the best in the world.”

Bruce Conner

Spotsylvania

“Bruce loved sports, being an auctioneer, his two cats, Ju Ju and Trixie, his old blue Portofino truck and fishing with the kids. What he enjoyed most, however, was witnessing the children of the family grow. He was so proud of them all.”

“Mike was happiest when he was working outside and taking bike rides on his Harley-Davidson. He especially enjoyed animals and pets, caring for them as if they were his children. Mike’s animals often followed from room to room the moment he walked through the door. He worked as a backhoe operator at Columbia Gardens Cemetery.”

Jason Victor Drury

Stafford

“Jason was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan. He was very artistic, loved to cook and was loved by all his friends. A devoted family man, who was the life of family functions. He especially enjoyed being birthday twins with his precious granddaughter Adela.”

Marianne Catherine Harmon

Fredericksburg

“She dedicated over 20 years of her life to teaching in the Fredericksburg area, where she became a beloved and influential figure in the lives of countless students. Her passion was helping adolescents—especially those in challenging pre-teen and early teen years—discover the wonders of science and mathematics.

Marianne was a voracious reader with a deep love for science fiction and fantasy. Her curiosity and imagination were matched only by her humility and warmth. To speak with Marianne was to feel truly seen and heard-she had a rare gift for making others feel like the most important person in the world.”

Robert Lee Johnson

Fredericksburg

Trudy Gay Kramer

Fredericksburg

“Trudy was a devoted wife, mother and friend. She enjoyed going to Zumba and young at heart classes, thrift store shopping, luncheons with friends, and going shopping in old town Occoquan.

Lop Senavanh

Fredericksburg

“Lop dedicated 30 years of his life to General Products steel factory, making doors. After retirement, he found joy in the simple pleasures of life like gardening, fishing, hunting, and most of all, spending time with his beloved granddaughter ‘Munch.’

Lop’s kindness, hard work, and deep love for his family and friends will be missed by all who knew him. His best friend, Jeff Gandee, and many others will forever remember the laughter, strength, and stories he shared.”

Rachel Soong

Stafford

