The Advance is now publishing obituaries submitted by families who wish to provide a longer, personal tribute. For details, see our About page, or contact the editor (mdavis@fxbgadvance.com).

“‘Arnie,’ as he was affectionately known by his family, came to the United States with his mother, Laura, when he was ten. His father was unable to accompany them because of the political situation in Cuba, and Arnie would not see him again until he was in college.

… He went on to graduate magna cum laude from Harvard University and later earned his medical degree from the University of Iowa College of Medicine, marking the beginning of a lifelong vocation in medicine.

As a dedicated neurologist, Dr. Aguilera cared for patients with compassion and skill for forty years before retiring in 2023. His care and tireless devotion left an indelible mark on all who knew him—patients, colleagues, friends, and family alike.”

Harold Lee Bowie

Fredericksburg

“Harold was a proud graduate of Spotsylvania High School. In 1951, he answered the call to serve his country and enlisted in the United States Navy. During his service from 1951 to 1955, he was stationed aboard the USS Macon (CA-132), navigating the seas of the Mediterranean and returning to his homeport of Norfolk, VA. It was during these formative years that Harold discovered his lifelong trade as a barber.

Upon completing his military service, Harold returned to Fredericksburg and established Harold’s Style Shop, a well-loved barbershop that served the community for many years. More than just a business owner, Harold was a vibrant part of Fredericksburg’s social fabric. He was active in local organizations such as the Elks and Moose lodges and enjoyed participating in community theater and dance clubs during the 1960s through the 1980s. One of his proudest stage moments was appearing in the beloved musical The Music Man.”

Lynn Elizabeth Boyd

Fredericksburg

“Lynn devoted 30 years of service as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. A woman of strong faith, she was a proud member of Spotswood Baptist Church.

Lynn lived a vibrant and social life. She loved crocheting, sewing, quilting, bird watching, and was a devoted fan of Elvis Presley and The Beatles. Above all, she cherished her faith in God, her family, and the joy of connecting with others. Her outgoing nature brought happiness to those around her.”

Donald Lawrence Cahill

Fredericksburg

“A proud veteran of the Marine Corps and a Purple Heart recipient, Don’s courage and commitment to service continued long after his military years. He served with honor in the Prince William County Police Department, later contributing to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Don was known for his larger-than-life personality, commanding respect and admiration wherever he went. Family and friends recall how he always took his place at the head of the table, spinning vivid stories that entertained and inspired. He was a loyal member of his Catholic parish and participated actively in organizations such as the Fraternal Order of Police, the Army Navy Club, the 116 Club, and the Fredericksburg Country Club.”

“Hanifa loved bringing people together through food, music, and celebration. She learned to cook from her grandmother, Josephine, and became known for her famous chicken empanadas and her warm hospitality. She had a gift for planning family events and making every milestone special. A lover of music and dancing, Hanifa’s joy and energy lit up every room she entered.”

Maybelle Elizabeth Hemp Hall Carter

Stafford

Janice L. Chauncey

Colonial Beach

“She lived a life defined by care and compassion, dedicating several years to her work as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), bringing comfort and support to many patients and their families.”

“She was a dedicated medical transcriptionist for Medical Imaging of Fredericksburg and, alongside her husband Richard “Dick” Craig, co-owned Dick’s Drive-In. A woman of deep faith, June was a longtime member of Spotswood Baptist Church.”

“After his naval service, he embarked on his career as an engineer with the Department of Defense. He settled in the Fredericksburg area with his family in 1969. He had a reputation as ‘the mystery fisherman of the Dahlgren marshes’ and was a fine golfer. He also patiently coached several local youth soccer teams.”

Emilio Benitez Cruz

Fredericksburg

Mavilyn Gicela Arriaza Cuellar

Fredericksburg

Julie Ann Divine

Fredericksburg

“Jules wore many titles—Karate blackbelt, color guard instructor, military spouse, community fun organizer, and crochet queen—but above all, she was a champion of people. As a former Family Readiness Group Leader for the U.S. Army’s Old Guard Fife and Drum Corp, a village mayor at Ft. Belvoir and recipient of the prestigious Dr. Mary E. Walker Award, Julie supported and uplifted countless military families, embodying the spirit of resilience and compassion.

Whether organizing a potluck, telling a story that had everyone laughing, or hand- making a gift with her crochet hook, Julie gave herself selflessly and without hesitation. She truly Lived, Laughed, and Loved to the fullest—just as she always said we all should.”

Dora Mae Dobson

Spotsylvania

“Born and raised in Spotsylvania County, Dora lived a life marked by hard work, faith, and kindness. She worked for McLane for 30 years before retiring and then continued her dedication to serving others by working in the Spotsylvania school system cafeteria until the age of 81. She truly loved her work and the people she worked alongside, as well as the children she served.

Dora was a devoted member of Hebron Baptist Church, where she enjoyed worship and being involved in the church community. Known for her generous spirit, she would gladly give to anyone in need and never asked for anything in return. She was also a talented cook and baker, well known for making beautiful wedding cakes and preparing meals that brought family and friends together. In addition, she was a gifted sewer and quilter, creating countless baby blankets that she lovingly gave to family, friends, and members of the community.”

John Easley

Fredericksburg

“A beloved educator, musician, and mentor, John dedicated 35 years of his life to shaping young minds as a band director… He was also a finalist for Virginia State Teacher of the Year, a testament to his lasting impact on students and colleagues alike.

Beyond the classroom, John was a vibrant part of the local music scene. He was a former member of the Fredericksburg Big Band and co-founder of the Fredericksburg Community Band, among many other contributions too numerous to list. His legacy lives on in the countless lives he touched through music, mentorship, and friendship.”

“BK was a bright spirit with a deep love for music and football. He played guitar with heart and curiosity, always eager to learn something new. Whether hiking in nature, experimenting in the kitchen, or diving into new interests, BK approached life with energy and passion. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.”

“A proud U.S. Army veteran, Charlie served at Fort Richardson in Alaska before dedicating his life to carpentry. He loved playing guitar and singing, especially classic country—Buck Owens was a favorite. Charlie had a passion for old cars and spent many Sundays drag racing at Sumerduck. He had a soft spot for animals and was known for his kind heart, skilled hands, and love for the simple joys in life.”

Mary Frances Faulconer

Spotsylvania

“She was an exceptional cook and found great joy working in her gardens. She spent many years working as a mentor to at risk children in Spotsylvania and Stafford counties. Mary found great comfort in her faith and sharing it with others. She often referred troubled youth to God’s phone number, found in her favorite scripture, Jeremiah 33:3.”

Pridemore Peter Fleming

Stafford

“Pete was 88 years old, a lifetime that earned him many titles: son, brother, uncle, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather.

Pete retired from The Washington Post in 1990 after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Mailers Union M-29 and served as an elected officer, Sergeant-at-Arms. He loved golf, baseball, and football. His favorite teams were the New York Yankees and the Washington Commanders.”

Joe Gomez

Spotsylvania

“He started working in the local rubber plant in California and later took a job as a forklift operator, which relocated him to the Fredericksburg area. He retired as a custodian for Ferry Farm Elementary.”

Derrick Anthony Hawkins

Fredericksburg

“Derrick was a remarkable individual, known for his intelligence, resilience, and warm personality. He possessed an insatiable curiosity, especially when it came to history, often immersing himself in captivating stories of the past. An avid movie enthusiast, he found joy in exploring different genres and cinematic masterpieces. Beyond his intellectual pursuits, Derrick was an exceptional chess player, demonstrating strategic brilliance and a keen mind for the game. His love for the holidays was matched only by his passion for football season, where he would eagerly gather with loved ones to cheer on his favorite teams. He was particularly known for his culinary skills during holiday celebrations, always creating delicious meals that brought families together. Above all, Derrick cherished his family deeply, finding immense joy in the presence of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who were the true treasures of his life.”

Christopher John Hlusko

Fredericksburg

“Chris was a vibrant individual who left an indelible mark on those who knew him, admiring beauty, talents, and self-expression, especially in people who exuded confidence. As a multifaceted artist, he contributed to the local stage community through singing, dancing, acting, and costuming, and was set to return to the stage in the Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble’s production of Rent. At the time of his passing, Chris took pride in representing Salon 730 at their front desk.”

“Originally from New Jersey, Richard moved to Virginia in 1982 and met the love of his life, Diana. He was a computer scientist and retired in 2001 after 25 years with Computer Science Corp.”

José Gabriel Martínez Jurado

Spotsylvania

“A José le gustaba pescar, jugar videojuegos y pasear a los perros de la familia. Le encantaba especialmente pasar tiempo con su sobrino Eliezer. José recibió a Jesucristo el 18 de diciembre de 2022, un momento que consideraba el mayor logro de su vida. Le encantaba invitar a familiares y amigos a la iglesia y compartir el evangelio con todos los que conocía. Su mayor deseo era que todos sus seres queridos conocieran y experimentaran el amor de Jesús.”

“Charlotte’s early life was marked by resilience as she survived the takeover of Austria by Germany. In search of a new beginning, she married American soldier Daniel Frye, which led her to the United States, where she embraced life and family.

… An avid lover of the arts, Charlotte found joy in drawing, painting, and gardening. She spent countless hours tending to her garden, nurturing not only plants but also the beauty of life around her.”

Virginia Carroll Hastings Lawter (101)

Fredericksburg

“After graduating high school, Virginia volunteered as an enemy plane spotter on Lake Erie. She later enlisted in the United States Navy during World War II, serving at the Navy Department Bureau of Aeronautics in the Still-Picture Library…

She was an avid traveler who loved the beach, palm trees, birdwatching, music, and family gatherings. Her radiant smile, sparkling blue eyes, warmth, dry wit, and compassion will be deeply missed by all who knew her.”

Mary Ann Newton

Spotsylvania

“Mary was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She enjoyed the outdoors, maintaining her garden beds and decorating inside and out. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

Ruth Tensley Guthrie Newton

Fredericksburg

“Muriel retired from Prince William County Public Schools after many years of service as a school bus driver, where she was known for her warm smile, caring nature, and commitment to the safety of countless children in the community.”

“Tuck retired from the federal government where he dedicated over 30 years of service to the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Dahlgren, Virginia. He continued to work at various service industry jobs until well into his 70’s where his influence and kindheartedness will be cherished forever.”

Randy Glen Perkins

Fredericksburg

“Randy had a zest for life and a variety of passions. He enjoyed gaming with his dad, sister, and brother-in-law, cheering on motocross in Texas with his dad, and spending countless hours working on his Honda Civics.”

Russell Edward Powell

Spotsylvania

“Russ enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1957 and served six years as an Airman First Class. He also served in the United States Navy for a brief time in 1970. After his service to our nation, Russell eventually went to work for the Federal Aviation Administration as an electrician at Reagan National, West Virginia International, and Dulles International airports. Russell ended his career as a Senior Inspector for the Parsons Management Company and retired in 2005…

Russ enjoyed playing golf, collecting coins, and gardening, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.”

“Beyond work, Don lived life with energy and joy. In younger years, he loved riding dirt bikes, and later enjoyed movie nights with his children, making the biggest cannonball splashes at pool parties, drives in his Corvette, annual beach trips, and family gatherings. His laughter and presence filled every occasion with warmth and fun.”

Kira Ravenwood

Fredericksburg

“She had a passion for listening to police scanners; something she shared with her late mother. She loved aviation, thrifting, and estate sales too! Later in life she became a lover of the game ‘Pokémon GO.’ She played the game 24/7 and was truly on a mission to ‘catch ‘em all!’ Kira lived a life on her own terms and did what made her happy, PERIOD.”

Clifford Louis Roy

Stafford

“Clifford served in the United States Army for 22 years and went on to dedicate his professional life as an X-ray technician, serving with compassion and skill. He was a proud member of the Quantico Yacht Club for 19 years, where he built lasting friendships and enjoyed time on the water. Since 2009, he was also an active member of the Old Dominion Cardinals RV Club, embracing the joy of travel and community.

Above all, Clifford was a caring and loving husband, father, and grandfather. His warmth, generosity, and unwavering support will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

Jessie Sale

Spotsylvania

“After returning to the United States from three years in Germany as a military wife, Jessie became active in the Junior Women’s Club. She enjoyed working with people and, in the 1960s, held positions as a telephone operator and as office manager for Dr. Samuel Saunders. She then began a long career at Mary Washington Hospital, where she worked in admitting and patient accounts for 32 years.

Jessie lived a full and very independent life and was known for her giving spirit. She enjoyed embroidery, auctions, craft shows, and bazaars. She took joy in baking her famous rum cakes at Christmas, and her family looked forward to them every year. She loved to travel and encouraged others to see the world while they could. One of her favorite places was the Outer Banks, which she visited as often as she could. Above all, she delighted in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who brought her endless pride and joy.”

“Dama taught us resilience, independence, humor, and the importance of family. Showing us through her life that any goal can be reached through prayer and perseverance.”

“Born on January 18, 1949, Bonnie lived life with grit, heart, and a little bit of mischief. She was a devoted mother, a loyal friend, and a woman who never sat still for long. Whether she was ‘running the roads,’ heading off on a spontaneous trip, or sitting at her favorite slot machine with a grin and a glint in her beautiful blue eyes, Bonnie embraced every moment to the fullest.”

Edith Marie Sorrell

Fredericksburg

“She ultimately worked for 35 years for the Army at locations in Alexandria, VA, Monterey, CA, Columbus, OH, and Germany where she worked for eight years. She was recognized with bonus awards, certificates, and medals for her outstanding work and retired as a senior Personnel Management Specialist. After retirement, she accepted a job working under contract for the Department of Interior performing the same work she had done for the Department of Army and worked there for approximately 10 years.

She has always been a strong supporter of the feminist movement and in the late 1960’s participated in demonstrations organized by the Women’s Liberation Movement, also known as ‘the Bra Burners.’ She continued her commitment to women’s rights over the years by providing financial support and participation in various activities.”

Paige Sorrell

Spotsylvania

“Paige treasured the close friendships she built with her co-workers and her Sunday School group, who provided love, support, and fellowship throughout her life. She will be remembered for her warmth, kindness, and unwavering love for others. Paige had a gift for making everyone feel welcome, and her gentle spirit touched all who knew her.”

“Born in Spotsylvania, Robert graduated from Spotsylvania High School in 1977. A lifelong football fan, he especially loved cheering for the Dallas Cowboys and Virginia Tech and attending games whenever he could. He also enjoyed the beauty of the mountains and wildlife, but his greatest joy was found in time spent with his grandchildren, whom he treasured dearly.”

Nancy Ann Lambe Taubert

Fredericksburg

“Nancy led a full life in Fredericksburg working as a registered nurse at Mary Washington Hospital, teaching CPR to the community, and instructing future nurses and nurses aids at Germanna Community College. She joined an investment club and vegetarian group and was active in the opening of t”he Fredericksburg Food Cooperative. In her free time, Nancy enjoyed being outdoors and was an avid bicyclist. She was an active member of the Fredericksburg Cyclist bicycle club for over 30 years.”

Joe Cornell Tompkins

Fredericksburg

“A devoted fan of both the Washington Redskins and the Washington Wizards, Joe’s love for his hometown teams was only matched by the love he shared with those around him. To know Joe was to love him — his warm spirit, kind heart, and infectious smile left a lasting impression on everyone he met.”

Douglas Lamar Townsend

Stafford

“Doug had a very strong faith that guided him throughout his life. He worked in agriculture and with cattle for his entire career, where he found both purpose and pride in his work. His greatest joy, however, was spending time with his grandchildren, Emma and William, who brought him endless happiness.”

Catherine Wheeler

Stafford

“An excellent student, she graduated from Stafford High School in 1958 and the University of Mary Washington in 1962, where she majored in English. She had a wonderful career teaching high school English for Stafford County Schools for over 30 years, first at Stafford High School and then at North Stafford High School. After retiring from teaching, she embarked on a new career in banking with BB&T Bank (formerly First Virginia Bank). She finally retired in 2002.

Strong in her faith, Catherine was a lifelong Methodist, growing up at Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church in Brooke, Virginia. As an adult, she became the choir director and church organist at Andrew Chapel, positions she cherished and held for over 40 years.”

