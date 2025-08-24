The Advance is now publishing obituaries submitted by families who wish to provide a longer, personal tribute. For details, see our About page, or contact the editor (mdavis@fxbgadvance.com).

Obituaries for August 16-22, 2025

Patricia Lynn Combs Berry

Fredericksburg

“Patricia was a strong Christian woman and animal lover who would not hesitate to help anyone or charity if she could. She made an impact on so many people and will be severely missed. She loved her friends and family with all that she had.”

Rodger Lee Brooks

Stafford

“Rodger was a barber for over 50 years, known for his steady hands and warm conversations. He had a lifelong passion for antique cars and restored many over the years with care and precision. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Rodger’s love for his family and his craft left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.”

Cinda Lou Bull

Spotsylvania

“Cindy’s love of books shaped both her personal and professional life from an early age; she was drawn to the world of reading and ultimately found her calling as a librarian. Her personal library reflected her deep appreciation for the written word,

Cindy started out running as a baby, which continued her entire life. Never slowing down and always on the go, she volunteered at Mary Washington Hospital after her retirement from Battlefield Elementary School in Fredericksburg.”

Mary Elizabeth Covington

Fredericksburg

“Mary enjoyed her life and loved the people around her. Her ready wit and engaging manner helped develop many friendships after moving to Fredericksburg in 2012. As a younger woman, Mary was a Washingtonian, living in suburban Maryland and Virginia while making her way through life with determination and joy.

She was a decisive woman who, upon first laying eyes on her husband-to-be, told a friend ‘I’m going to marry that boy.’ After a three-week courtship, the happy teenage couple married and were together, and compatible, for more than 56 years. Fifteen months after the marriage, a wonderful daughter arrived, prompting the observation that ‘the three of them would grow up together.’

Mary’s move to Fredericksburg followed the 2011 birth of granddaughter Lillie, the true joy of Mary’s life. Lillie rechristened Mary as ‘Ga,’ a toddler’s early effort to pronounce Grandma, and that term of endearment has lasted to this very day.”

Patrick Charles Devaney

Stafford

“Pat had a very successful career in the medical industry. He was the President and CEO of Medical Nurse Training and Predictive Health Services. He also was Senior Executive Accounts Manager with J.T. Posey Company. Posey was a 70-year-old company and leading manufacturer of medical products. He won top awards at Posey, including the Mentor Award 14 times. Pat was Executive Director of the Long-Term Care Association and member of several Johns Hopkins committees.

Pat enjoyed traveling with his wife. Some of his favorite destinations were Bermuda, Key West, Amsterdam, Alaska, Lake Lanier, and Yellowstone National Park. Pat approached his leisure activities much as he did his work, with intensity and vigor.”

“Tom retired from VDOT after 40 years and was a member of the Elks, The Eagles, The Moose and The Pythians. He proudly served in the United State Army.”

Theresa Golden

Fredericksburg

“Theresa was deeply devoted to her faith. She had a heart for children and owned and operated a successful daycare for over 30 years, where she cared for countless little ones as if they were her own. A lover of music and dancing with a vibrant spirit, Theresa never met a stranger—she welcomed everyone with warmth, kindness, and her unforgettable smile and humor.”

Beverly Neal Sullivan Rowles Gouldman

Fredericksburg

“Beverly was loved by her family. She was devoted to her family, friends, and career. She loved holidays, especially Christmas time. She prided herself on her baking and her sugar cookies were legendary. She was a kind, sweet, generous person who loved spending time with her family and friends.

Beverly retired from a 36-year career at the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Headquarters as a NT-6 Administrative/Technical Specialist. At her retirement on January 3, 2003, she was presented with the Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award. Prior to working at NSWC Headquarters, Beverly was the Budget Officer for NSWC Dahlgren for several years. She also received numerous awards during her time at Dahlgren. She graduated from Stafford High School in 1965, Smithdeal-Massey Business College in 1966, Germanna Community College in 1979, and Mary Washington College in 1984.”

Calvin Lee Hudsonpillar

Fredericksburg

“After 28 years of service, Calvin retired from the Federal Government in September 2010. During his retirement, he was awarded the Meritorious Civilian Award by the Department of the Army for the exceptional service he provided to the US Army Intelligence and Security Command. Calvin was very honored to receive this award and was humbled by the recognition of his years of dedicated service.”

“You didn’t meet a stranger when you met Woody, or ‘Bill,’ as he was lovingly called by family and friends, but you met a devoted friend for life. [He] was a class of 1976 graduate from Stafford High School.

He worked as an Auto-Cad Design Specialist for nearly 50 years with several companies where he developed friendships with his co-workers that have lasted a lifetime.

When his first granddaughter was just a toddler, she gave him the name of Boohl, a name that he always said was his favorite name to be called. Boohl rode many rides at Kings Dominion over the years with his grandchildren, was present at ballet recitals, award ceremonies, their sport activities, and involved in their lives.

Often, he would sing and dance with his wife in their home and even when they would be out somewhere, if a song came on, they would take a moment to dance or sing. The little moments and funny adventures with him will be missed greatly.”

Josue Enoc Martinez

Spotsylvania

“Born and raised in Germany during a time of profound upheaval and economic hardship, Joe emigrated to the United States as soon as he could and enlisted in the Air Force, proudly serving for over 21 years.

Beyond his military service, Joe worked as a computer programmer for various organizations in Washington, DC, Lexington Park, MD, and Dahlgren, VA. During this time, he earned his Bachelor of Science degree and generously volunteered with the Optimist Club. Even in retirement, his service continued, helping others, especially by providing rides to appointments for those in need.

He was always supportive, readily sharing his knowledge and wisdom. A lifelong learner who never met a stranger, Joe traveled extensively and always had a good story or funny joke to share. If you could sum up his life in one sentence, it would be: He always did his best.”

Cindy Ann Oatman

Stafford

“Family was the center of her life. Her greatest joy was giving to those she loved. She loved cooking and preparing wonderful meals for her family.

Her life was filled with boating and outdoor adventures, all enjoyed as a family. She traveled extensively, enjoying many trips with family and friends, creating wonderful memories. Cindy had a passion for animals and surrounded herself with pets.”

“He worked for Mott’s U.S.A. for 35 years and proudly served as a firefighter with the Hastings-on-Hudson Volunteer Hook and Ladder Company.

In 1962, Stephen married Jean Marie Newell, and in 1974 they moved to Fredericksburg, VA, where they raised their family. Stephen was a dedicated member of the Fredericksburg Country Club, the Elks, the Eagles, Meadows Farm’s ‘Goofers’ golf group, Hastings South Side Club, and the Gene Krura’s All-Stars softball team.”

Peggy Lee Shortt

Colonial Beach

“Peggy was very involved in her community and home of Colonial Beach, Virginia. She played integral parts with the VFW and Eagles Club. She also was involved with the Moose Lodge and American Legion.”

Stella Mae Smith

Fredericksburg

“She held many titles: Mom, Nana, Nanny. But above all, she was a cherished friend to everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

Stella retired from Unique Binders in Fredericksburg, Virginia, in October of 2010, leaving behind a legacy of friendships.

After her retirement she enjoyed spending her time with friends, family, and her beloved pets. She loved to do arts and crafts with her grandchildren, would never say no to going shopping, and adored the holidays, especially Halloween. She was the life of the party and had the best sense of humor.”

