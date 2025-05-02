By Will Mackintosh

GUEST WRITER

In our Council meeting a couple weeks ago, I called our Fiscal Year 2026 budget “conservative.” I know that’s not a word people usually associate with me. More precisely, I described it as “a conservative budget in the old school, kind of small-C sense of the word conservative.”

When I say this budget is “conservative" in the old-school sense of the term, I mean that it is sober and clear-eyed about the risks ahead in the next year, and it seeks to mitigate those risks as much as possible. It is a budget that seeks to balance the real needs of the city and all its residents as best as we possibly can while being cautious about what the future holds over the next year. It is small-C conservative because it is realistic about our needs in the city while also being realistic about the choppy waters ahead.

What are those choppy waters? I think of the risks as coming in two main buckets.

First, there are the risks that come from uncertainty about what our friends on the Potomac (to borrow a phrase from Deputy City Manager Mark Whitley) are going to do. Both the city’s budget and the schools’ budget rely on Federal funding to some extent … particularly the schools. Head Start, school nutrition, Title I, and special education all rely heavily on Federal funds, as do FXBGo, our victim/witness assistance program, social services, and many of our housing initiatives. Altogether our collective exposure to Federal uncertainty is more than $15 million, out of a budget of $136.8 million.

Second, there are the risks that come from economic instability. Less than half of our tax revenue comes from property taxes and personal property taxes, which is unusual for the Virginia locality. Most localities are more reliant on property taxes than we are, but we are lucky to have strong economic engines downtown and in Central Park that generate a lot of sales, meals, lodging, and other business taxes. In normal times, that’s a huge advantage that we have here in the city … we rely less on our property owners because our business sector is so robust.

But in a time of economic uncertainty like this one, that reliance can be a problem. Sales, meals, and lodging taxes can fall much faster than property taxes in an economic downturn. That means the economic chaos produced by Federal layoffs, contract cancellations, and unpredictable tariffs have the potential to do significant damage to our local tax base.

So as a Council we have approached this problem with a small-C conservative mindset. We have taken a number of steps to build a budget that will be as resilient as possible in the face of this uncertainty.

First, we took steps to “keep our powder dry” by drawing less out of our reserve Revenue Stabilization Fund than the City Manager had originally proposed. We added one penny onto the proposed property tax rate in order to keep more money in reserves in case things get bad over the course of this budget year. The City Manager proposed a $0.03 increase, we advertised a $0.06 increase, but have currently settled on a $0.04 increase. We wanted to have enough reserve funds that we could help mitigate the disastrous impact of unexpected midyear federal cuts on our schoolchildren, or of tanking meals tax revenue on our ability to pay our first responders fairly. This reserve holdback will not be enough to fill the gap left by a complete collapse in Federal funding or tax revenue, but it will hopefully allow us to blunt some of the worst damage if it comes to that. If the economic situation turns out better than we fear, then we will be able to minimize future tax increases with that reserve fund.

Second, we are planning to hold back about $6 million in appropriation authority. In other words, we are planning to adopt a budget of approximately $136 million, but we are only planning to appropriate approximately $130 million of that. The $6 million that we are holding back will compel our City departments and some of our partners to plan now for bad potential fiscal outcomes. Council is planning is to reassess our financial position mid-fiscal year (December 2024 or January 2026) and if it seems that federal funds and local revenues are holding up, then we will appropriate the remaining $6 million so that everything will operate according to our official budget. By December, we will have at least 1st-quarter economic data, and potentially more data about some of those revenue streams, to base that decision on.

Third, we are slowing down hiring. The City Manager’s budget recommends hiring only 4 new general fund-supported positions, and we are going to way until halfway through the fiscal year (January 2026) to hire all but one of them. Furthermore, the City Manager will implement a hiring slowdown for replacement hires. We are not instituting a hiring freeze, because there are critical positions that will need to be filled if they become open. But we are adopting a hiring slowdown for both new positions and replacements until we have a better sense of the impact of the turmoil in DC on our budget.

I want to end by saying that I think that in many ways, the fiscal health of the City is strong. Fredericksburg has a long tradition of small-C conservative budgeting, which is reflected in the health of our financial reserves, our excellent bond rating, and our overall stability. That tradition of caution, stability, and fiscal strength will get us through this potential crisis. But there may be hard choices coming down the pike, depending on what our friends on the Potomac do over the next months and years. I will continue to communicate with you frequently and clearly (and probably with too many words!) as we work our way through it.

Will Mackintosh is an At-large member of the Fredericksburg City Council.

Support the Advance, and Receive 20% Off an Annual Subscription

For a limited time, you can support the Advance and get 20% off an annual subscription (new subscribers only). Your contribution directly supports the best, most-experienced local journalists in our area. We cannot do this work without you!

Save 20% on an Annual Subscription

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”