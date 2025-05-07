By Donnie Johnston

At least one Republican congressman is starting to face the fact that Donald Trump’s quest for total power is on the verge of destroying our American democracy.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, in an April 30 speech on the Senate floor, said almost exactly what I wrote in a column about six weeks ago, that the Republican-led Congress was standing by and allowing Trump to transition from president to dictator.

Paul also pointed out, as I did in that column, that the use of the “emergency act” could – and likely will be – used by the next president of the Democratic Party to undo everything Trump has done.

Yes, a dangerous precedent is being set, but Congress refuses to do away with the 1976 law that Trump is now abusing to do whatever he pleases. Unless Congress acts, future presidents will use this law, meant for real emergencies, not fake ones, to manipulate the law any way they want.

The Republican controlled Congress refuses to rein Trump in, and every day he gets a little bolder. Where this will all end is anyone’s guess, but acquiescing power to a tyrant is how dictatorships are born.

The Republicans are acting like children. “We are in control now and we will remake America in our own image. Trump is our president!” And “our image” means we want a country that is all white, all Southern Baptist and plays by any rules we choose to make up. To do, think, or be otherwise makes you un-American.

What’s next? Are we destined to go back to white sheets in the middle of the night and cross burning? Trust me! There are some Trump followers who would if they could get away with it.

Given the direction in which the country is moving, that rebirth of Jim Crow America may be closer than we think. Trump might give his wholehearted approval right now if the violence were directed toward Hispanics.

As I have said before, all this goes back to the Democrats spending four years prosecuting and badgering Trump after his first term and the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol debacle. The Democrats could have been cultivating a strong candidate for 2024. Instead, they assumed that any non-Republican could win the presidency after Trump, and sat idly by.

They failed to see that Joe Biden was getting old and frail and could not win a second term. Still, they were ready to nominate him. Then they switched candidates in the middle of the stream. It was a total disaster, and we wound up with an even bigger disaster – Donald Trump II.

This Donald Trump, who had fought the Democrats and government for four years, was bolder, more aggressive, and more vindictive. Trump II would be about power and retribution. He would destroy all who fought against him and is in the process of doing just that.

The Republicans gloated over Trump’s win and their gains in Congress – many of which they attributed to Trump followers – and decided to give “their president” full reign.

What they have never accepted, and what I have pointed out in columns for 10 years, is that Trump is neither now, nor has he ever been, a Republican. He is for himself, his own power, his own ego. The GOP was merely a vehicle to transport him to the White House.

But when he picked up a cult following, real Republicans decided to ride the wave of Trumpmania enroute to their own political triumphs. Now they are afraid that if they abandon Trump, they will lose the next election. Given Trump’s latest approval ratings, it may well be the other way around.

We are little more than 100 days into the Trump II presidency and the country is a wreck. The president’s tariffs threaten our economy, and he has fulfilled virtually none of his campaign promises other than to terrorize Hispanics, who helped him win the election.

I’m still waiting for the $1.80 a gallon gas his followers promised, and egg prices are down because the bird flu epidemic has eased somewhat, not because Trump laid some Grade A large ones.

As Sen. Paul pointed out, Trump has claimed power not given the president by the Constitution. He has defied Congress, the Supreme Court and all other forms of authority. He has served notice that he alone is in command.

Can Congress rein him in at this point? Has he assumed too much power already? Where is the military in all this? Oh, yeah! The military will be parading down the streets of Washington on his birthday, a replica of May Day in Moscow.

Rand Paul is right. We are headed for real trouble unless the Republican Congress stands up to Trump.

Right now they must decide which is more important – the party or America and our democratic form of government.

They must also understand that they are backing a Republican president who is not now and never was – a Republican.

