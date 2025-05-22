By Douglas Ollivant

One of the many blessings of living near the Rappahannock River is that we’re not just surrounded by natural beauty—we’re also surrounded by real food, made by real Virginians, with care, pride, and old-fashioned hard work. In an era when our food supply has been compromised by corporate shortcuts—additives, preservatives, synthetic dyes, and fake sugars—having access to honest, unprocessed food grown and crafted by neighbors is not just a convenience. It’s a privilege. And a responsibility.

That’s why, on a recent Saturday morning, I found myself (along with my loyal four-legged companion, Coco) out at the Spotsylvania Farmers Market—held every Saturday, April through December, at the commuter lot off Route 3.

The author with Coco at the Spotsylvania Farmer’s Market on Route 3.

This market is a bustling but friendly gathering of local vendors, family farms, and loyal customers who care about what they feed their families. The crowd is sizable, but the space is well-laid-out, and everyone seems to know someone. It feels like home because it is home.

First up is Otis from Q Cookie Creation a family-run baking business out of Fredericksburg. Otis is soft-spoken but carries that confident glow of someone who knows exactly what he’s offering—and stands behind it. His cookies are the real deal: baked with proper eggs and butter, and without any of the unpronounceable junk you find in grocery-store goods. I picked up a pack of his triple chocolate chip, and they were as rich and satisfying as they sound. Yes, there’s sugar—but it’s the kind your grandmother would recognize, not some lab-engineered artificial substitute.

Then there’s Jason Goforth of Renewed Pastures Farms in Unionville. My wife has been buying his beef ribs for some time now, and this week we picked up some beef maple sausage links, which pair beautifully with fresh eggs from our own backyard hens. If you’ve never had sausage like that with real farm eggs, you’re missing out on what breakfast is supposed to be.

I’m a strong believer in humanely-raised meat and sustainable agriculture, not because it’s trendy, but because it reflects the kind of stewardship and responsibility we should all demand from those entrusted with our food. Jason is one of many farmers in the region doing it right—and doing it with integrity.

Last but not least, I finally had the chance to meet Rick McMahon of Son of a Bear Ciders in Rapidan. I already knew his products, which are also marketed through Bees and Trees Farm just down the road from me. They’ve been hard at work building a tasting room that should be ready later this year. That kind of local investment matters—it’s a sign of a business that’s rooted, not one chasing quarterly profits from some corporate headquarters a thousand miles away.

Rick’s “cyser” blends (a mix of cider and mead) are crafted in partnership with another great Virginia company, Saga Meadery. My personal favorite? The Gryphon—a surprisingly balanced and refreshing mix of strawberry-rhubarb cider and mead. It’s light but full-bodied, creative but grounded. A perfect example of what happens when local producers collaborate.

All in all, the Spotsylvania Farmers Market is a model of something worth promoting across Virginia. It’s neighbors supporting neighbors, buying direct from the folks who raise the animals, grow the produce, or bake the bread.

It’s also worth noting how friendly the crowd is. These aren’t just customers—they’re community members. Strangers greet each other, kids help carry bags, and there’s no drama, no division—just good food and fresh air.

If you’re within driving distance and haven’t made the trip out yet, I highly recommend it. Whether you’re filling your fridge or just looking to pick up few treats, Spotsylvania Farmers Market delivers—week after week.

Douglas A. Ollivant resides on the banks of the Rappahannock River in Culpeper County, Virginia. This article originally appeared in The Republican Standard and is republished with permission.

