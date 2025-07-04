FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leo B Watkins's avatar
Leo B Watkins
15m

Thank you for writing Mr. Blanch. Overall, a moving piece.

Only one quibble. You write about Americans needing better health insurance. Agreed that the ACA made insurance more accessible and today's Republican party has just successfully gutted that minimal improvement. Agreed.

But I would posit, that as beneficial as President Obama's legislation was, it was still an compromise. One that still under serves.

We don't need better health insurance. We need better health care. Without insurance companies whose main motivation is profit gaming the system.

With the current system, we're trying to ride a sick horse. Rather than getting a better system overall.

Every other 1st and 2nd world country gets this done. Better, cheaper, more efficient.

Just basic healthcare. Guaranteed. And if those with the means want to pay for an upgrade through insurance, let them.

But we should be investing in taking care of our citizens basic health needs same as we would invest in maintaining our tools, caring for our crops, tending our lands. And quit acting like it is some privilege, only given to those who toe the line or are fortunate to work for a company that has the means to provide it to them as a company benefit rather than a citizen's right.

Still, thoughtful letter, and thank you for writing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Martin Davis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture