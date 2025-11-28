By Owen Linlithgow Conner

The South River Fly Shop in Waynesboro, Virginia. Photo courtesy Owen Conner.

In my life, the small mountain town of Waynesboro, Virginia, has always been a place synonymous with change. This is particularly true in the fall. As the leaves die in September, the region transforms into a cornucopia of colors.

As a teenager, I first arrived there, following in the footsteps of my older brother, when I was enrolled at Fishburne Military School. The large brick castle is perched prominently on a massive hill overlooking the town. Those years marked my own transformation in Waynesboro into a young adult.

All the while, there was also a small river, with a complicated past. It flowed through the length of the city. At that time, the South River was not a thing of beauty. Decades of horrific pollution by local industry nearly destroyed it. But like so much else in the town it would also tell a tale of renewal and changing fortunes.

History and description of the South River

Pathway markings along the South River. Photo credit: Owen Conner.

The South River is a generic name for the South Fork Shenandoah River tributary. In its entirety it flows for 52 miles. However, the most popular portion is in the urban areas of downtown Waynesboro — a roughly two-mile stretch of public water.

In 1929, the DuPont chemical company established a factory along the banks, for the manufacturing of Rayon fabric. The factory remained operational until 1950. Over the years, lax environmental standards allowed the company to pollute the river with toxic mercury. This was not documented until 1970, and only after the passage of the Clean Water Act (1976) were any parties involved held accountable.

By 2000, scientists were assembled to study the full scale of the pollution. Then in 2016, DuPont reached a $50 million settlement with the state of Virginia and Federal Government to fund full remediation efforts.

The transformation of this once broken river has been miraculous. Native fish have returned to waters that in the past had flowed in a myriad of toxic colors based on the dyes being dumped into the river. Annual trout stockings have returned. The fish now thrive in the clear waters that are nourished by the river’s cold-water springs. It is a much too rare success story from an ecological perspective.

Last week I traveled to fish for trout on the South River with my brother Marshall. Driving from Fredericksburg, the trip takes about two hours. It is a long drive but a pleasant one, particularly during the fall foliage. When fishing in the urban section of the South River, be aware that it is a popular area and there will usually be several other fly anglers on the water at the same time.

The standard etiquette is to avoid other fly fishers by about 15 yards. However, this is not an issue as most simply enter the river to cast to a certain section then leave the water and return to the paved trail in search of the next spot.

Regulations for the South River. Photo credit: Own Conner.

As a Special Regulation Water, all fishing is catch and release only. A Virginia state trout license is required from 1 October to 15 June. Spin fishing is allowed on the river, but only with single hook lures. No bait is allowed (nor can it be in possession).

Waders, felt soled boots, and a wading staff are strongly recommended. Compared to the Rappahannock, the South is easier to navigate, however, as with any moving waters, you should always consult the U.S. Geological Survey water data website for real time information.

Left - Rainbow trout and size 16 midge. Photo credit: Marshall Conner. Right - A native Fall Fish. Photo credit: Own Conner

On our most recent trip, my brother and I found the trout were very skittish and hard to catch. This was primarily due to the low water level. We landed many native Fallfish and Rock Bass, but only a single Rainbow this time out.

The river can humble any angler, but we have also had great days catching over a dozen fish. A great way to learn from your experiences (good or bad) on the South River is to stop in for a visit to the South River Fly Shop. Owners Tommy Lawhorne and Kevin Little are friendly and always willing to provide you with tips and techniques for what is working best on the river at any given time. It is also a good idea to find out when the latest stockings have taken place to increase your odds of success (Daily Trout Stocking Schedule | Virginia DWR).

I hope this story encourages you to give this wonderful little river a try on your next fishing adventure. The South River is story of transformation and is one of the nicest public trout fisheries in the state of Virginia. Go out and enjoy it!

