By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

"Artillery Marking Longstreet's Line in Fredericksburg National Cemetery" by Something Original (talk) is licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0.

The City of Fredericksburg and the National Park Service buried the partial remains of three U.S. Civil War soldiers in Fredericksburg National Cemetery on Saturday.

The remains were discovered on Sophia Street in downtown Fredericksburg in 2015, during construction of what is now Riverfront Park. According to a newsflash from the city, staff in 2017 requested that the remains be buried in Fredericksburg Cemetery alongside other soldiers who died locally during the Civil War.

The reinterment was delayed because of the need to conduct archeological investigations at the cemetery, which is managed by the National Park Service and has been closed to new burials since 1945. These investigations were in turn delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an article published by the NPS, the city contacted Dovetail Cultural Resource Group immediately upon discovery of the remains in 2015.

Dovetail determined that the site was the original resting location of three Union soldiers who likely died during the Battle of Fredericksburg. In addition to human remains, the burial deposit also included a bundle of textiles and small artifacts.

X-rays revealed a total of 113 small objects, including a patent medicine bottle containing mercury, turpentine, and animal fat; a pack of straight pins; a brush; a pocket watch key; and a cuff button belonging to the 14th Connecticut Unit, which was the only Connecticut unit to participate in the Battle of Fredericksburg.

The Sons of Union Veterans and the Missing in America Project helped with the reburial ceremony on May 2. According to city spokeswoman Sonja Cantu, Fredericksburg Mayor Kerry Devine attended the ceremony, along with Mike Craig, the director of community planning, and Kate Schwartz, the historic resources planner.

Cantu said there were discussions about making the ceremony public, but that “the National Park Service limited attendance due to their security protocols.”

“Completing the reinterment before Memorial Day ensures the remains can be honored alongside other fallen soldiers during the annual luminaria event,” Cantu said. “Although the ceremony was private, the public is now welcome to visit the grave and pay their respects at any time.”

The Fredericksburg National Cemetery is open to the public daily from sunrise to sunset. The Memorial Day luminary event will take place on May 24 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Support the Advance with 20% Off an Annual Subscription or Make a One-time Donation

The Advance has developed a reputation for fearless journalism. Our team delivers well-researched local stories, detailed analysis of the events that are shaping our region, and a forum for robust, informed discussion about current issues.

We need your help to do this work, and there are two ways you can support this work.

Sign up for annual, renewable subscription. Right now, we are offering our annual subscription for 20% off - a savings of $16 (new subscribers only).

Annual Subscription - 20% Off

Make a one-time donation of any amount.

Make a One-time Donation

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read the Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”