Read Across America is celebrated nationally during the first week in March. It was established by the National Education Association in 1998 to promote reading and literacy, especially by highlighting the act of reading aloud to young children.

The birthday of Theodore Seuss Geisel—otherwise known as “Dr. Seuss”—on March 2 is the cornerstone of Read Across America.

Fredericksburg area schools celebrated this week by inviting special guests in to read to students, visiting animal shelters to read to dogs and cats, dressing up as beloved Dr. Seuss characters, and holding themed read-a-thons.

Here are some photos from this week!

Clockwise: Students at Stafford's Moncure Elementary dressed up as Thing 1 and Thing 2 from Dr. Seuss's "The Cat in the Hat;" FredNats mascot Gus visited Stafford's Rocky Run Elementary; and a Prince William County deputy reads aloud to students at Rocky Run Elementary in Stafford.

Clockwise: Students from Massaponax High School in Spotsylvania visited Lee Hill Elementary to read aloud; Stafford's Park Ridge Elementary held a flashlight reading event.

Clockwise: 1st grade students from King George Elementary visited the county animal shelter to read aloud to dogs; a King George student dressed up for spirit week; Fredericksburg City students dressed as The Pigeon (from "Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus") and Taylor Swift (inspired by the book "Let's Meet Taylor!")

Members of Stafford County Public Schools' Central Office staff read to students at Widewater Elementary School on Friday, March 7, closing out Read Across America Week 2025.

