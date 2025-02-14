By Adele Uphaus

Finn is sworn in as Ward 3 representative to City Council on Thursday, February 13. Photo courtesy Fredericksburg, VA government.

Fredericksburg City Council has appointed Susanna Finn, the Planning Commission Chair, to the Ward 3 district seat vacated last year by Tim Duffy.

Finn was appointed and sworn in during a special meeting on Thursday afternoon. She will serve the remainder of Duffy’s term, which expires December 31.

Finn has 10 years of experience in urban planning and a degree in historic preservation from the University of Mary Washington, according to a press release from the city about her appointment.

“Fredericksburg, and particularly Ward 3, is where my family and I have planted our roots, grown and thrived,” Finn said in the press release. “I am excited about the bright future of our city and confident that with genuine collaboration, we can overcome challenges and enact positive solutions.”

Also on Thursday afternoon, the city announced that it would make available the applications and resumes for the 14 people who applied to fill the Ward 3 seat. The documents were previously being withheld “in the interest of consistent application of closed meeting records exemptions and protecting the privacy of the applicants,” according to the announcement, but “based on public interest in reviewing the submitted applications and resumes,” the records will now be available at the City Council clerk’s office during regular operating hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).

“Copies may be provided upon request made to the Clerk of Council, however, in the interest of personal privacy and deterring misuse by phishing or hacking attempts, it is requested that such records not be further republished or disclosed with personally identifiable information such as phone numbers, emails, names of professional contacts or supervisors, and specific street addresses of homes or workplaces,” the announcement states.

