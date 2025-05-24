By Clay Jones

POLITICAL CARTOONIST

The cost of doing business in downtown Fredericksburg is rising — sharply. The question for many business owners may well be, how much higher can commercial rental space go before downtown’s commercial hub becomes not a street to stroll and admire all the interesting shops, but a street stroll and ask, “Just how many vacancies are there?” Three years ago, the cost for renting restaurant space rarely topped $40 - $45 per square foot. Today, it goes as high as $70. And retail space that is leasing now for $15–$22 per square foot was typically leasing in the $12–$18 per square foot range three years ago. All this is happening at a time of economic uncertainty not seen since the Great Recession. The impact? “We are seeing people being more conservative with their money,” Chris Allen, executive director of Fredericksburg Main Street, told the Advance. “And we’re seeing less foot traffic, especially during the week.” Our political cartoonist, Clay Jones, has been watching, and as ever, capturing the problem in his distinctive style.

Want to see more Clay? Visit his website, www.claytoonz.com, for all the latest political cartoons and commentary. You can also purchase signed prints.

Support the Advance with an Annual Subscription or Make a One-time Donation

The Advance has developed a reputation for fearless journalism. Our team delivers well-researched local stories, detailed analysis of the events that are shaping our region, and a forum for robust, informed discussion about current issues.

We need your help to do this work, and there are two ways you can support this work.

Sign up for annual, renewable subscription.

Make a one-time donation of any amount.

Make a One-time Donation

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read the Obituaries

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”