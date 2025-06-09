By Martin Davis

The School Board will hold a regular meeting this evening beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the board room. There are two information items, seven consent agenda items, a public hearing on the 2025-2030 strategic plan, and five action items.

The public will have an opportunity to provide feedback on the strategic plan prior to the Board’s approval. The process began in October 2024, and the current version of the plan is available here.

Information Items

Consent Agenda

Public Hearing

2025 -2023 Strategic Plan

Action Items

Approval of Title I and Title IV Federal Grant Applications

Second Reading and Approval of Revisions to School Board Policy JFC Code of Student Conduct. Attachment

First Reading Approval of Proposed Revisions to VSBA August 2024 and February 2025 Updates. Attachment

First Reading Approval of Revisions to School Board Policy BHB School Board Member Professional Learning Activities. Attachment

That the School Board reviews and discusses Regulation BDDC-R and approves the revisions as presented. Attachment

