Preview - Spotsylvania County School Board Meeting
By Martin Davis
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
Email Name
The School Board will hold a regular meeting this evening beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the board room. There are two information items, seven consent agenda items, a public hearing on the 2025-2030 strategic plan, and five action items.
The public will have an opportunity to provide feedback on the strategic plan prior to the Board’s approval. The process began in October 2024, and the current version of the plan is available here.
Information Items
Head Start: The Head Start Program requires that the local Head Start Director prepare a monthly report. Attachments - YTD Budget Report 2025, March Credit Card Purchases, FY 2025 In-Kind report
Vacancy Report
Consent Agenda
Approval of Minutes. Attachments - Feb 10, 2025 Minutes, March 4, 2025 Budget Presentation, March 10, 2025 Minutes, March 24, 2025 Minutes, April 8, 2025 Joint Meeting with Board of Supervisors Meeting
Approval of Donations. Attachment
Approval of 2025 Calendar of Events. Attachment
VSBA Excellence in Workforce Readiness Award Submission
Each year, the Virginia Public School Authority (VPSA) conducts the sale of bond notes to fund the purchase of technology equipment. The proceeds from these notes provide the next installment of funds in the educational technology grant program which provides financial support for school divisions to develop and implement the Standards of Learning (SOL) Web-based Technology Initiative. The notes also include the school security equipment grant program as well as the Virginia e-Learning Backpack Initiative re-authorized by the 2021 General Assembly. Attachment
Spotsylvania Middle School Change Order. Attachment
Approve Use of Cooperative Contract with Pavion for Massaponax High School Auditorium Sound System Replacement. Attachment
Public Hearing
2025 -2023 Strategic Plan
Action Items
Approval of Title I and Title IV Federal Grant Applications
Second Reading and Approval of Revisions to School Board Policy JFC Code of Student Conduct. Attachment
First Reading Approval of Proposed Revisions to VSBA August 2024 and February 2025 Updates. Attachment
First Reading Approval of Revisions to School Board Policy BHB School Board Member Professional Learning Activities. Attachment
That the School Board reviews and discusses Regulation BDDC-R and approves the revisions as presented. Attachment
