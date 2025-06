By Martin Davis

The Stafford Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday evening in the Board Chambers. The meeting consists of 14 consent agenda items, one presentation, and four action items.

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT; PROCLAMATION HONORING AND RECOGNIZING FIRST RESPONDERS ON THE OCCASION OF THE NINTH ANNUAL FIRST RESPONDERS BREAKFAST (Document)

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT; PROCLAMATION DESIGNATING JULY 26, 2025, AS NATIONAL DISABILITY INDEPENDENCE DAY IN STAFFORD, VIRGINIA (Document)

CAPITAL PROJECTS; AUTHORIZE THE COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR TO EXECUTE A CONTRACT WITH AMERICAN CONTRACTING & ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES, INCORPORATED, FOR AQUIA AND LITTLE FALLS RUN BIOREACTOR STRUCTURAL REHABILITATIONS (Document)

CAPITAL PROJECTS; ACTING AS THE GOVERNING BODY FOR THE LAKE ARROWHEAD SERVICE DISTRICT AUTHORIZE THE COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR TO EXECUTE A CONTRACT WITH TRIANGLE CONTRACTING, LLC FOR THE RENOVATIONS TO LAKE ARROWHEAD DAM PROJECT (Document)

COUNTY ADMINISTRATION; APPROVE THE MAY 27, 2025 BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING MINUTES (Document)

COUNTY ADMINISTRATION; APPROVE THE JUNE 03, 2025 BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING MINUTES (Document)

COUNTY ADMINISTRATION; ADOPT STAFFORD COUNTY’S OVERALL LEGISLATIVE PROGRAM FOR THE 2026 SESSION OF THE VIRGINIA GENERAL ASSEMBLY (Document)

COUNTY ADMINISTRATION; RECOMMEND APPOINTMENT OF MR. CHARLES CAUSEY TO THE STAFFORD COUNTY BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS FOR THE GRIFFIS-WIDEWATER SEAT FOR THE TERM ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2025 (Document)

COUNTY ADMINISTRATION; RECOMMEND SUPERVISOR R. PAMELA YEUNG BE APPOINTED AS THE ALTERNATE MEMBER REPRESENTING STAFFORD COUNTY ON THE VIRGINIA RAILWAY EXPRESS (VRE) OPERATIONS BOARD FOR THE TERM ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2025 (Document)

FIRE AND RESCUE; AUTHORIZING THE COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR TO ADVERTISE A PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER A PROPOSED ORDINANCE TO AMEND AND REORDAIN STAFFORD COUNTY CODE CHAPTER 10 “EMERGENCY SERVICES” TO UPDATE TERMINOLOGY AND PROVISIONS TO ALIGN WITH THE VIRGINIA CODE AND TO CLARIFY THE EMERGENCY DIRECTOR LINE OF SUCCESSION (Document)

FIRE AND RESCUE; RATIFY A CONTRACT AMENDMENT WITH BOUND TREE MEDICAL, LLC FOR MEDICAL AND FIRST AID SUPPLIES (Document)

SHERIFF; AUTHORIZE THE COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR TO EXECUTE A CONTRACT AMENDMENT WITH MEDICAL PRIORITY CONSULTANTS, INC. DBA PRIORITY DISPATCH CORP. FOR QUALITY ASSURANCE SERVICES AND EMERGENCY POLICE DISPATCHING SOFTWARE (Document)

SHERIFF; AUTHORIZE THE COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR TO ACCEPT THE VIRGINIA RULES CAMP 2025 GRANT FROM THE OFFICE OF THE VIRGINIA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND TO BUDGET AND APPROPRIATE THE FUNDS (Document)