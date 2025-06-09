By Hank Silverberg

The intersection of Lafayette Boulevard and Kenmore Avenue in downtown Fredericksburg. Photo courtesy VDOT.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking public input into a plan to improve confusing traffic patterns and pedestrian safety in part of downtown Fredericksburg.

The $7.1 million project is designed to increase the flow of traffic along Lafayette Boulevard by removing the stop light at Kenmore Avenue and reconstructing the intersection.

The traffic light at Charles Street and Lafayette would also be relocated, and Prince Edward Street would turn into a one-way street between Kenmore and Wolfe streets.

The project would improve the curbs, gutter, sidewalks and crosswalks and a shared use path in that same area. Advance warning signs would also be added.

The City of Fredericksburg has applied for funding for the project through VDOT’s SMART SCALE program.

If funded and approved, the project would begin in 2028 and could take one year to complete. During that time, portions of Prince Edward Street, Kenmore Avenue and Lafayette Boulevard would be closed.

VDOT is planning a public presentation on the plans on Wednesday, July 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Walker-Grant Center at 210 Ferdinand Street.

Maps and details of the project are available here. Members of the public can also express their views via an online survey, which will be open until July 5.

