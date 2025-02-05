By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

As school opened this fall, students in Fredericksburg, King George, and Stafford returned with rules in place regarding when cell phones could be out, and when they couldn’t. Spotsylvania County put its policy together this fall and will roll it out this coming fall.

Each jurisdiction is taking a different approach to this problem. From requiring all students to lock phones away, to simply placing restrictions on when students can have their phones out during the day.

REGISTER FOR CELL PHONE FORUM

Now, nearly a year into this experiment, how’s it working?

Join FXBG Advance Editor-in-Chief Martin Davis along with Managing Editor & Correspondent Adele Uphaus at James Monroe High School on Wednesday night, February 19, 2025, at 6 P.M. for a discussion with school leaders and in-building administrators about their experiences with cell phone bans, and where they see these policies moving in the year ahead.

REGISTER FOR CELL PHONE FORUM

Confirmed Attendees

Fredericksburg

Dr. Marceline Catlett, Fredericksburg City Public Schools Superintendent

Dr. Matthew Eberhardt, Fredericksburg City Public Schools Deputy Superintendent

Mr. Nick Brousse, James Monroe High School Assistant Principal

Dr. Kisha Frye, Walker-Grant Middle School Assistant Principal

King George

Mr. Marcus Watson, Principal, King George High School

Stafford

Dr. Marcie Rice, Executive Director of High School Leadership.

Spotsylvania

Will Attend — Presenter TBD

REGISTER FOR CELL PHONE FORUM

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”