By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

The Rappahannock River has been named as one of the ten most endangered rivers in America.

The report is put together by American Rivers and is based on “nominations for America’s Most Endangered Rivers® from individuals and organizations across the country.” The final selection is then made based on three criteria:

A major decision that the public can help influence in the coming year.

The significance of the river to people and nature.

The magnitude of threat to the river and its communities.

According to American Rivers, the Rappahannock earns its spot on the list for two major reasons: increased strain on water resources, and the absence of a unified water management plan. The latter of these two most concerns Friends of the Rappahannock.

“The focus of this Most Endangered River designation is the need for the creation of a comprehensive basin wide cumulative water supply plan,” said Brent Hunzinger, advocacy and coastal programs director for Friends of the Rappahannock, in an email to the Advance. “The regional approach is a step in the right direction (there are five planning regions in the Rappahannock watershed). We need a basin wide approach to water supply planning.”

Virginia’s 26 Water Supply Planning Regions. Source: 2024 Annual Water Resources Report

A move to improve discussions and planning for rivers that cross multiple districts occurred in late 2023, when Virginia’s State Water Control Board began requiring local governments “in the same river basin to work together in crafting plans for water supply and use,” according to an article in the Virginia Mercury.

A planning strategy based on basins, and not regions, would help deal with issues like “reduced water availability for downstream users, potential harm to fish eggs and larvae, and changes in salinity levels which would negatively affect withdrawals for agricultural use,” according to the report.

Strain on all Virginia rivers is growing. The sources of the strain involve multiple factors.

The 2024 Virginia Annual Water Resources Report noted that surface water withdrawals in Virginia for 2023 (the last year for which data is available) were up 2.1% compared with the five-year average.

“Total reported withdrawals [including surface and ground water] in 2023 were approximately 5.26 billion gallons per day (BGD),” per the report, “including the cooling water withdrawals at nuclear and fossil fuel power generation facilities, which make up 76% of this total.”

Source: Virginia Annual Water Resources Report (2024)

The report, however, doesn’t stop at how the state approaches planning. Another important consideration is increasing demand.

More Localities Using Surface Water

Hunzinger told the Advance that “(l)ocalities east of Interstate 95 are being forced to transition from groundwater wells to surface water sources due to significant declines in the Potomac Aquifer. The Department of Environmental Quality has been encouraging this transition away from groundwater sources in the Eastern Virginia Groundwater Management Area for several years.”

The counties most pressed to do this currently are King George and Caroline.

“King George County will soon have to access the Rappahannock for water,” said Hunzinger. “There have been conversations between the County and Amazon for access to water from the Birchwood intake but there does not seem to have been much movement on that recently.”

Charlie Payne, a local land-use attorney who has represented Amazon noted the performance agreement between Amazon and King George County addresses this issue.

Data Centers Again in Water Debate

The report also claims part of the increased strain on the Rappahannock’s capacity is the arrival of data centers into the area. From the report: “Virginia is already the largest data center market in the world; the intense development in this thirsty industry, as well as continued population growth, have led to increased demand for surface water.”

Hunzinger wrote that while it is true that “most new data centers coming online in Stafford, Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg will be on reused water lines eventually,” there are “provisions in water service agreements (Fredericksburg not included as there is not yet a signed water service agreement) to allow them to use potable water as a bridge in between the times the data centers are completed and the reused water infrastructure is completed.”

Payne, however, said that “the potable water usage is limited in time and scale, and all capacity for such temporary usage is constructed and generated by the data center developer; hence not pulling from current community consumption requirements. Thus, no impact to residential or commercial potable water usage.”

Hunzinger also said that reuse lines do lose water through evaporation.

“[W]ater is consumed (evaporated) in the cooling process,” he wrote. “That percentage of water consumed varies depending on the project and cooling system. I have seen evaporation rates estimated to be from 40% to 75%”

Payne, however, says that estimate is a bit high.

“There is an evaporative process, but not 75%. Typically, 30-40% evaporates via a reuse system.”

The Long Term

As noted earlier, beyond the data center issue is the desire to create planning based on an approach that considers the entire basin, Hunzinger says, so that it will be possible to predict “how much more water will be required to be taken from the Rappahannock in the future and how much will be available at any one time basin wide for all beneficial users.”

Payne doesn’t fundamentally disagree with Hunzinger here. “I do not disagree with the concept,” he wrote, “but understand each planning area does have differential goals, population, and economies, so there is not one box [that] fits all.”

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read the Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”