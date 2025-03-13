By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

"RRJ Shoulder Patch" by RRJSTATEVAUS is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0.

The Rappahannock Regional Jail has requested increased funding from member jurisdictions for next fiscal year—and the request is among the factors driving up local budgets.

Fredericksburg’s city manager, Tim Baroody, and Stafford’s county administrator, Bill Ashton, both cited increased jail funding as among the major drivers during their recent budget presentations.

The jail is anticipating a loss in revenue due to a July 2024 ruling by the Federal Communications Commission which lowered rate caps and prices paid by incarcerated individuals for phone and video communication and prohibited providers from paying commissions to jails and prisons for these services.

A 2023 law—the Martha Wright-Reed Just and Reasonable Communications Act—enabled the FCC to implement the rate caps.

The high cost of phone calls and video visits with incarcerated loved ones is disproportionately born by low-income women of color, according to Worth Rises—a nonprofit organization dedicated to prison reform—and the Virginia ACLU, and advocates have fought for these rates to be regulated.

But the Virginia Association of Regional Jails and the Virginia Sheriff’s Organization opposed the FCC’s rule, stating—in a letter to the FCC that was included in the minutes of the July 2024 Rappahannock Regional Jail Authority Board meeting—that the rule will have “a negative fiscal impact on jails and localities in Virginia” by eliminating commissions and noting that “many jails have entered into multi-year contracts with service providers.”

Jail Superintendent Kevin Hudson told the Jail Authority Board at its August 22, 2024, meeting that as a result of the FCC rule, the jail will lose $1.75 million in revenue “immediately.”

This is the same amount that the jail budgeted to receive in revenues from “inmate telephone” during the current fiscal year, which began July 1, 2024, and ends June 30.

The jail is also hoping to address high rates of staff turnover by providing cost-of-living and merit increases for civilian and sworn officer staff, Hudson wrote in his budget request for fiscal year 2026.

The member localities of the Regional Jail Authority—Fredericksburg, Stafford, Spotsylvania, and King George—fund the jail proportionally according to how many individuals from the locality were housed there the preceding fiscal year.

The jail is requesting increased funding from all localities. Stafford’s contribution will increase by $2.2 million to a total of $10 million. Spotsylvania’s contribution will increase by $1.1 million to $8.1 million total, Fredericksburg’s by $537,204 to $3.9 million, and King George’s by $271,000 to $1.3 million.

Fredericksburg’s share of debt service to the jail is also increasing this year, to a total of $1.3 million, according to the city’s budget information.

The total “average daily membership” at the jail went up in 2024 after declining for two years in a row. At the end of fiscal year 2024, average daily membership was about 1,100, down from 1,200 in fiscal year 2021 but up from the previous fiscal year’s average of about 900.

In fiscal year 2024, Stafford’s average daily membership was 475, Spotsylvania’s 383, Fredericksburg’s 183, and King George’s 62.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”